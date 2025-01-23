Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/22/2025

Play video

Happy new comic book day! It’s another big week in the world of comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the new releases from this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1 and Detective Comics #1093 so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full reviews for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Wonder Woman #4

Absolute Wonder Woman has brilliantly crafted a sense of awe, honor, and compassion around Diana, but to truly appreciate the picture that’s been painted, look no further than Etta and Gia Candy. In just one issue, Kelly Thompson has already established a meaningful role to play for Etta and her sister Gia, and not only do they get to shine of their own accord, but they also provide a welcome prism in which to better appreciate just how selfless and awe-inspiring Diana truly is. It doesn’t stop there though, as artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Becca Carey deliver unforgettable moments throughout the entire issue, delving into the steep price of magic and the power of loyalty in truly vivid ways. Also, when in doubt, giant swords absolutely rule, and there’s that too. Absolute Wonder Woman has been brilliant from the very start, and it’s already making a case to be one of the best books of 2025. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Black Canary: Best of the Best #3

The fight of the century has steadily become the ultimate underdog story in Black Canary: Best of the Best, but issue #3 sets the stage for an amazing comeback. Tom King brings that authentic big fight feel to the festivities, but it’s those small touches and moments between the punches that elevate it from a fight to a battle of titans. Ryan Sook, Dave Stewart, and Clayton Cowles, are true magicians at creating those visceral moments in the ring, creating the sense of tension and stakes that make these battles into such one of a kind spectacles. As the action plays out in the ring we also get more of a sense of the human stakes behind it all, and not going to lie, seeing Green Arrow get served is never going to hurt either. Black Canary: Best of the Best continues to live up to its name, and I can’t wait to see what happens when the comeback finally arrives. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Catwoman #72

While the narration structure that runs through the issue and frames the story overall is a little bit of a distraction from the more compelling action on the page, Catwoman #72 is a strong issue. Serving as both heist and subtle examination of Selina’s past, the issue gives readers what they want — Catwoman doing a little breaking and entering in order to attempt to retrieve her secrets form a safe — while also deepening the mystery of what exactly those secrets are and who she is up against. There’s a good bit of action in the issue, brought to life by some fantastic art but the use of color is the real star of the show.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC Horror Presents…#4

DC Horror Presents… #4 is an odd, but fun little book. There are two stories — one from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum featuring Catwoman and one from Steve Kostanski featuring Matter-Eater Lad — and while neither of them really feel like “horror” tales, they contain just the right balance of spooky and humor. “The Diamond that Steals Back” sees Catwoman haunted by disturbing images of a life she never got to have thanks to a demon-possessed diamond. There isn’t a lot to it, substantively, but the idea of the thief being stolen from makes for an interesting premise, particularly in how it factors in what would cause Catwoman the most pain. The Matter-Eater Lad story leans a bit more into comedy and borders on the gross, but it explores the weirdness of the hero’s ability in a way that is pretty unique. Both stories are perhaps a bit weak in terms of art, but overall, the issue’s not a bad read and doesn’t scare too much. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Detective Comics #1093

Whether the subtext rings true, Taylor and Janin have crafted a compelling mystery in the Batman mold. The villains feel appropriately arch, aloof, and dangerous enough to be worthy of Batman’s attention, and their victims are both sympathetic and relatively on personal and symbolic levels. If nothing else, Janin appears born to bask Gotham’s dingy streets in a grimy, neon glow, illuminating every violent secret it hides. Detective Comics is a finely packaged dose of grounded Batman storytelling at its best.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Green Arrow #20

While the idea of a superhero fighting against a corrupt corporation may not be wholly original, it is rarely executed with such skill as seen in the current Green Arrow run. The visuals, focused entirely on mood and character over bombast, set the perfect tone to tell the story of a justified killer, one who has suffered from the indifference of the wealthy and been sacrificed to the bottom line of a corporation. And yet again, the characters are the thing. It’d be easy to paint Ollie here as a paragon of virtue of virtue, a superhero you can feel uncritically good about rooting for because he has the “correct politics.” But the writing here is nuanced enough that even if Green Arrow is broadly correct in his furor over the injustices that have befallen this vengeful woman, he still comes off as smug and self-righteous, someone who takes advantage of privilege at the same time, he’s calling out another for awarding it to him. It’s a much richer text for this complication. And then after all of that, the issue still managed one last well-paced surprise before the end. Green Arrow remains a top-notch superhero story with a fine noirish touch. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Harley Quinn #47

There’s a delicious irony in how Harley Quinn oblivious takes advantage of the citizens of the neighborhood she’s sworn to protect from gentrification, a picture of an out-of-towner with online politics swooping in to save a community that never asked for their help. That illumination nicely primes readers for this issue’s story, which is all about Harley getting a bit overconfident about her abilities and getting duped as a result, her self-righteousness combined with her obliviousness forming a negligent callousness. But primarily, Harley Quinn is a cartoon character stuck in a cartoon rivalry with her cartoon nemesis, who happens to be on the other side of the gentrification struggle. There are delightful scenes of humor in this issue, including a wry, corporate-slogan-laden villain monologue from the object of Harley’s affections, undercut by Harley herself. The artwork in this book is entirely committed to that cartoonish flavor, with thick, bold linework and exaggerated features all around (and also a resemblance to Becky Cloonan’s work). It’s a tidy package of animated energy and satirical humor delivered with a lot of charm. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Justice League Unlimited #3

It’s an embarrassment of riches in the Justice League Unlimited corner of the universe, and few teams are as adept at delivering big action and layered storytelling on a grand scale as Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ariana Maher. Justice League Unlimited #3 touches all aspects of the bigger story at play while also exploring the ramifications from Absolute Power, and some of those moments are as grisly as they are unforgettable. Inferno really gets a bump this time around, and feel like a genuine threat to the world’s way of life, let alone the League itself. This book also continues to be a stunner, delivering epic action in one panel and then pivoting to full-on gruesome horror in the next. Justice League Unlimited has captured what made the original cartoon so brilliant and is adding its own signature flair, and I really can’t think of a bigger compliment to pay it.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Metamorpho: The Element Man #2

A hilarious indictment of generative AI and the goofballs that tout its “potential,” Al Ewing continues to write the comic that feels both modern and classic in nature, a rare feat. Steve Lieber’s art stylings are also the exact right look not only for this character but for the tone that this series is taking on. This is a must-read comic for fans of the medium as its timeless potential is already obvious two issues in. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Superman #22

If you were looking for an issue that crystalized the potential in Lois Lane’s Superwoman transformation, look no further than Superman #22. Clark is always a much better character when Lois is involved and in the mix, and that is equally true now that she finds herself superpowered and working alongside Superman in the field. Joshua Williamson never loses sight of their couple dynamic, but also adds layers to it as new scenarios present themselves, like say when an army of Doomsday haters come to collect him. The banter between Clark and Lois is simply delightful, as is Lois’ assessment of Radiant’s true motives, though equally worthy of celebration is the truly beautiful artwork from the dynamite team of Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher. This book is simply stunning from beginning to end, with several pages knocking you for a loop both in terms of concept and brilliance of execution. Few books stun as much as Superman on a month to month basis, and it’s the latest chapter in one of the DC icon’s strongest eras to date.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Wonder Woman #17

Wonder Woman #17 continues the needlessly long and drawn out story of the Sovereign explaining his history and story with Wonder Woman, this time narrating how the Wonder Girls decimated his stronghold by working together while in a parallel story Diana tells her infant daughter the story of her father, seemingly dazed by her own grief as she allows her allies to fight the Sovereign battle for her, at least for now. To be honest, there isn’t much new ground covered in this issue. We’re still very much in the same place we’ve been for a few issues, just with the Sovereign running to a new location that is being teased as being the ultimate one, but one that feels rather American-centric for a character that isn’t actually from our world. It’s an easy enough read, but it feels like we’re just reading water.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel

Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1

Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon is an interesting book. There’s a good bit of humor — that’s to be expected considering that it’s Rocket Raccoon and the idea of teaming him up with Doctor Doom is itself a little wacky. But there are also some funny little fourth wall breaks through editor “notes” that offer some levity on what is otherwise a little weighty with Doom looking to go back to before time existed to find the “why” of everything. While the actual story falls a little short — we get bogged down in details and some big esoteric things — it’s an interesting window into Doom’s mind, and a pretty fun adventure, too.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Fantastic Four #28

Ryan North brings Reed and Sue into “One World Under Doom”, putting the crossover to good use in seeing Victor and Richards once again coming face-to-face. In trying to take down the new Sorcerer Supreme, the two “parents” of the Fantastic Four make a trip to Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in an effort to fire magical fire with fire. While there are some clever twists and turns in here, the story progression is one that can be a tad confusing at times thanks to Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman jumping through a time portal. While this one-off feels a tad too much like a one-off for a crossover rather than looking at the overall story of the FF, it still brings the goods when all is said and done.

– Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Hellverine #2

Benjamin Percy’s Hellverine is a testament to his writing ability, as he takes yet another concept that seems sophomoric and giving it gravitas and weight. The art by Raffaele Ienco (with colors by Bryan Valenza) captures not only the specific aura of the place Daken is investigating, but gets across a strong sense of character in all of the images. If there’s a fault to find, it’s minor, but Ienco’s work in many pages lacks a dynamic feel, with the posing of some characters feeling like still moments without energy, there’s no momentum between some of the panels. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Iron Man #4

Tony Stark is still licking his wounds following the Roxxon Stark War, and he’s getting a little help from a magical friend to dig into the Mysterium issue at hand. The best part of this issue, for me, was the Scarlet Witch’s journey into the magical plane, which might be free of speech but has some interesting and gorgeous art to see Wanda’s traversal to help out her fellow Avenger. This latest issue focuses far more on the “Iron” versus the “Man” but it still works well at pushing the story forward. Of course, the past once again comes back to bite Tony in the final pages and it will be interesting to see how this new wrinkle plays out.

– Evan Valentine

Rating 3.5 out of 5

Phoenix #7

Stephanie Phillips continues to do tremendous work with what is quietly one of the best comics Marvel is publishing. Not only do the characters themselves feel smart and grounded, but the plot is propelled by the actual personality and powers of the title hero. Phillips just GETS Jean, and this series shows. Marco Renna continues to turn in tremendous splash pages and action beats as well in this (his second issue), with color artist David Curiel elevating the already great work with depth and layers.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Scarlet Witch #8

Wanda and Amaranth continue to work their magic in the pages of Scarlet Witch, and that magic absolutely pops thanks to the insanely talented team of artist Lorenzo Tammetta, colorist Ruth Redmond, and letterer Ariana Maher. While writer Steve Orlando keeps you guessing regarding the origin of these creatures, the moment to moment action screams with style, with some truly cinematic moments woven throughout. Orlando only ups the ante by continuing to find new ways for Wanda to be a complete badass, and while this doesn’t end on the highest of notes for Wanda and her new apprentice, it does leave the reader anxiously waiting to see what happens next, so mission accomplished.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Amazing Spider-Man #66

“The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man” may go down as the least consistent major superhero storyline ever produced. Once again, the story is handed over to writer Justina Ireland, who, along with artist Andrea Broccardo, presents a look at Peter Parker at his most destitute. Having sworn off Spider-Man yet again after undergoing existential trauma during his latest challenge against one of Cyttorak’s scions, Peter has gone full nihilist, seeing no point in anything, least of all trying to do good in a world gone bad. The message here is a bit muddied. As presented previously, Peter’s cynical streak is born out of a feeling of smallness, that on a longer enough timeline, nothing we do matters because, on a long enough timeline, we and everyone we know or help will die. But throughout the issue, Peter is more interested in bemoaning the evils of capitalism, a sense that good can’t ultimately defeat evil, rather than simply that neither side of the conflict matters in the long run. Even if you gloss over that, while it’s nice to have a quiet issue between the more bombastic ones, The Amazing Spider-Man #66 doesn’t offer any insights into Peter’s state of mind that wasn’t already clear by the end of the last scion’s challenge, doubly so for readers who read the Coulson-focused (and cumbersomely numbered) The Amazing Spider-Man #65.DEATHS, which already offered readers a glimpse into the life of The Fatalistic Spider-Man. Add to that the distracting artwork, with characters’ features shifting noticeably from panel to panel, and it’s hard to escape the sense that the issue is spinning its wheels and not in a particularly entertaining way. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TVA #2

Marvel’s TVA #1 felt like an extension of Loki through and through, with a few comic elements thrown in for good measure, but issue #2 rather successfully turns that on its head. In what is a polar opposite approach, issue #2 feels far more firmly entrenched in the comics, with writer Katharyn Blair mixing in the Loki cast at key moments. Ghost-Spider and Gambit play off each other incredibly well, and are the two shining stars in the series so far, though the addition of a Loki series favorite should make the team that much more compelling, especially if we continue to get this much from Hellstrom. Speaking of Hellstrom, Pere Perez and Guru-eFX give the character a substantial aura that’s been missing in some of his other appearances, though the duo’s work on Gambit and Ghost-Spider is also praise-worthy, allowing the banter between the two to pop off the page. The ending few pages only raised the stakes that much higher, so if we can hit this type of balance moving forward, the series could really be onto something special.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #9

The Raid on Graymalkin was a storyline that failed to hit the same landing as the earlier issues of Gail Simone’s take on Marvel’s merry mutants, but luckily, issue nine is a return to form. While there are some issues with fill-in artist Andrei Bressan’s work here, especially when looking at some facial features of beloved characters, it’s a minor bump in the road. Introducing new young mutants in an X-Men story is a trope that has been examined many times before but the “outliers” feel like the freshest new recruits in recent memory. Seeing the likes of Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee placed into a true role as teachers and mentors really works in pushing the new class of mutants here. Uncanny remains the best of the best when it comes to the X-Men line post-Krakoa and this issue once again shows why.

– Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Wolverine: Revenge #4

This alternate universe is one that is certainly seeing shades of “Old Man Logan” in its recent issue, deciding to take us twenty years into the future from Wolverine’s battle against Colossus, Sabretooth, Deadpool, and the others that became the target of Logan’s ire. In Revenge, however, there’s a sense of optimism and overall hope for a world that has been placed back at square one and how revenge can still factor into such an environment. Wolverine: Revenge feels like the X-Man’s best take on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and it truly shines in focusing on Logan’s character and his inability to truly let his revenge go. It’ll be interesting to see if the fifth and final issue is able to stick the landing but this outing from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo but all signs are looking good based on this penultimate outing. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1

With the X-Men about to clash with the upcoming “Raid on Graymalkin” crossover and Jean’s adventures in the Phoenix series ongoing, putting the X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic together is good timing. Not only does it remind regular readers of the events that brought them here, but for those who have been following the team less closely since the start of the Krakoa era, it serves as a quick primer for what might be an explosive next chapter. But while it’s timely and helpful, X-Men: Xavier’s Secret #1 feels mostly like a bridge to these larger stories. With some slight missteps in the stories being told, it feels like this is one series that didn’t necessarily need revisiting. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

IMAGE COMICS

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #313

Most of the action in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #313 is simply Destro making a straightforward descent toward the bunker where Cobra Commander hides. Leave it to Chris Mooneyham to make such an indoor stroll into a dramatic event. The subtle recurring gag of the G.I. Joe ninjas and the Drednok’s simply waiting outside for it all to happen is a nice, lightening touch, and Cobra Commander ultimately orchestrating his demise via his arrogance is character-perfect, but then one expects no less from Larry Hama when it comes to G.I. Joe. Having Cobra Commander narrate Destro’s approach somewhat undercut its power — one imagines the quieter version of this issue, where Destro stalks the halls silently, a force of nature that cannot be stopped. Regardless, what we do have more than lives up to the high standards that Hama and his collaborators have set during his decades writing the Joes’ adventures.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Hyde Street #3

While Hyde Street #3 would have hit a little differently during Christmas time, the issue does insert some new elements into the horror story. Pranky is more of a threat than ever, but we also see the introduction of a new character, Oscar, aka Matinee Monster who curiously intervenes in the taking of a soul. It throws a new threat into things, denying Pranky another soul but giving Mr. X-Ray something else to worry about. It also overall makes for an interesting twist on a heartwarming Christmas story of redemption of sorts.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

W0rldtr33 #12

W0rldtr33 returns with an issue revealing the origin of Ph34r, previously revealed to be Gabriel Winter’s younger sister, Sammi. The issue tells a familiar story of a closeted queer youth struggling to find her place. It being the late 1990s, it’s unsurprising that she would go looking for community online, only to find it lacking. But the Undernet serves as a symbol of the dark side of the internet, what one might stumble upon a young person, unprepared, and how it might alter their perception of reality. Tynion, Blanco, and Bellaire tell the story subtly, using an irregular grid with missing panels to represent young Sammi’s distance from her peers, her isolation, the sensation of trying to fit into boxes that do not fit them, the juxtaposition of who she is against who the world expects her to be, fixation, the crossing of a threshold, and ultimately, that imprisonment. It’s a gauntlet of meaning pulled off admirably with a singular visual device, creating a strong throughline in this otherwise understated yet tragic tale. W0rldtr33 is back, and it is not taking prisoners, no matter how sympathetic they may be. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BOOM! STUDIOS

House of Slaughter #29

There’s so much to love about the central premise of James Tynion IV and Sam Johns’ Azure, which delivers its fourth chapter in House of Slaughter #29. That’s partly why it’s so frustrating that it’s just not clicking in the way I want it to. This is truly a dream scenario in a lot of ways, as you have three different masks coming together to face what is one of the most intriguing enemies in the series thus far (which I won’t spoil here). Unfortunately moving between what’s going in on their minds and what’s actually happening in the present disrupts the flow of the story and the battle that’s playing out, and when you multiply that by three characters, it just becomes messy. There are some moments of gold here, especially in regards to Edwin, and some of the character spotlights by Letizia Cadonici, Francesco Segala, and Justin Birch are gorgeous, but the cluttered nature of how the story is playing out at the moment obscures those more positive aspects more often than not. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Power Rangers Prime #3

Power Rangers Prime got off to a stellar start, but issue #3 might even be better than its soaring debut. In just three issues writer Melissa Flores has brought together all five key players, each already equipped with their own individual motives and personalities, rough edges and all. It’s already created a solid foundation for evolving dynamics and relationships within the group, but adding in by far my favorite version of Rita Repulsa yet just makes this a can’t miss affair. That’s all wrapped in the showstopping artwork of Michael YG, Fabi Marques, and Ed Dukeshire, who bring a fresh edge and style to every page but in a way that feels unmistakably Power Rangers. Prime can’t miss, but issue #3 just set a new bar for the series and paints a bright picture of what’s to come.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5