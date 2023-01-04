Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Thor, Thanks to Ben Affleck

2023's Top Ten list sees many returning covers! Santa Joker, Lobo, Nova, Hypno-Hustler, Eminem, and Paul McCartney all return to the top. Jenny Frison's Harley Quinn incentive cover takes a top spot, showcasing her cackling hyenas. A new version of Mysterio debuts in a recent issue of Spider-Man, causing the book to heat up. Bad Idea debuts a new (old?) form of storytelling, giving their readers more autonomy over their own story. Finally, at the very top, rumors have circulated that Ben Affleck might be in talks to enter the MCU. What character is he rumored to play? Find out below!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | Eminem and Spider-Man are still going toe-to-toe in this epic rap battle cover, and their legendary match-up has yet to lose interest. While the book has remained in the $150-$200 range, it hasn't stopped collectors from continuing to buy this cover. Many of the initial copies were shipped poorly, causing graded 9.8 books to go for a high premium. Additionally, a homage to Javan Jordan's Hail Crow caused a considerable online debate around nazi symbols included in the initial art, which has since been altered. Despite its recency, this only cemented the original Eminem cover as a modern must-have. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,750 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a raw NM FMV of $172.

#9: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | Since James Gunn tweeted a picture of the titular character, this book has been popping up on our top list. Whenever news about the DC movie verse is announced, traction always helps this book resurface. The latest news comes from DC Studios directly, announcing that their slate of movies will be announced next month. We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $100.

#8: HARLEY QUINN #25 – JENNY FRISON (1:25) | DC | 2022 | It seems like "multiverse" is the keyword for comic properties lately. *SPOILER ALERT* This book ends on a page showcasing multiverse versions of Harley Quinn. Have you ever wanted to see Harley Quinn as a mermaid? How about a bat? Or a mecha? Well, wish granted! On top of all these new variants, Jenny Frison gives us a fantastic cover showcasing Harley and her hyenas, Bud and Lou. As we've seen with Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Gwen-Pool, these offshoot variants of Harley COULD take on a life of their own in the future. This is a great book to watch. We tracked it at a high sale of $67 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#7: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #24 | MARVEL | 1978 | Sony has produced many films that have divided the fanbase. However, any news from Sony has still affected the prices of aftermarket comics. Venom, Morbius, Kraven, El Muerto… they all have had their time to shine. Now, it is time for the Hypno-Hustler! Perhaps this villain is the monumental hero Sony needs to win over the majority fanbase. Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for an NM- raw copy, currently trending at $75.

#6: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #3 – LEE BERMEJO – COVER B | DC | 2022 | Keep the holidays going with this festive cover! While the holidays are settling down, this book has yet to cool off. The sales of this book are still going strong. It looks like we have a Christmas classic for the Clown Prince of Crime. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $26.

#5: NOVA #1 | MARVEL | 1976 | This book saw some heat when Nova was officially announced in the MCU. Recently, rumors have spread that the Nova project will be a movie, not a Disney+ Limited Series. As we have seen in the past, rumors are just as strong as confirmed news when it comes to moving key issues. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,500 for a CGC 9.9 and a raw VF FMV of $72.

#4: PETER PARKER AND MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #2 – GURIHIRU – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2022 | This light-hearted superhero story delivers a down-to-earth tale. It is coupled with colorful and animated artwork. The characters leap off the page as if they were a Saturday morning cartoon. We learn that even the villains have their own fanbase, with the story primarily taking place at a villain's convention. Heck, they even have mentoring programs for aspiring villains! In fact, Mysterio's mentee is what has caused this book to fly off the shelves, debuting the first female Mysterio! We tracked it at a high sale of $13 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $5.

#3: BURNING MAN #1 | BAD IDEA | 2022 | Bad Idea has returned with new marketing and innovative storytelling ideas to showcase. This book is the start of a possible "infinite narrative." Bad Idea has allowed readers to choose their path in future publications by following storylines of their own making throughout the run of this series. We'll see how readers react to this new form of storytelling! We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $22.

#2: BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #10 – DAN MORA – HOLIDAY CARD – COVER C | DC | 2022 | The Guardians of the Galaxy may have Kevin Bacon, but DC has Paul McCartney. While a certain Joker cover delivers a more menacing holiday tone, this cover is much more festive. We see all the heroes enjoying themselves in hopeful and colorful camaraderie. Moreso, it does look like Paul McCartney was there of his own free will (we're looking at you, Mantis & Drax). While the holidays are being left behind, this book is not. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $31.

#1: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #19 – ESAD RIBIC – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2014 | Once again, rumors are as powerful as confirmed news. According to some leaks, Ben Affleck has been speaking with Marvel about possibly taking on the role of Dario Agger (aka The Minotaur). While the studio hasn't confirmed anything, these rumors were enough to bring some heat to The Minotaur's first appearance. Only time will tell if this rumor is true or just a load of "bull." We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $19.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 1/2/23! Happy New Year. For the Runner-Up list, click HERE. Here's to a great 2023, filled with amazing comic books!