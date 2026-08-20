Exquisite Corpses Reveals Lone Gunman’s Hidden Past and Teases Their Future In New Series From Absolute Green Arrow Star (Exclusive)

The Exquisite Corpses universe has brought fans some of the wildest and most unhinged personalities in comics, and now Tiny Onion and Image Comics have teamed up once again to bring more hidden mysteries to light. For the final Season 1 limited series, the focus will be on the lone gunman and their fellow survivors, and not only will it delve into the legacy of the golden mask, but it will also tease its future as Season 2 looms. This will all happen with an Absolute Green Arrow star at the helm, and we’ve got all the exclusive details.

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The final series of Exquisite Corpses Season 1 is titled Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman, and while it will explore the history of Laura, Xavi, and Jason after they survived the brutal tournament, it will also set things up for season 2. If you’re a fan of season 1, you won’t want to miss Lone Gunman, but even if you’ve never read the series before, this will serve as a perfect launching point. Lone Gunman will also pack a punch with a talented creative team, including writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E.), colorist Jordie Bellaire (The Nice House), and letterer Becca Carey (Radiant Black). You can get your first look at the new series in the preview below.

The Lone Gunman Will Be Exquisite Corpses Season 1.5

With Exquisite Corpses Season 2 right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get up to speed with not only the fallout from the brutal event but also how it informs the future for Laura, Xavi, and Jason. They’ve tried to create a new life for themselves with the incredible winnings, but there are many things that still haunt them even two years later, and now they will find themselves as targets once more.

“We’ve been referring to Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman as Season 1.5, bridging the gap between the first Exquisite Corpses season and the upcoming second,” said Pichetshote. “We follow my favorite killer and trace the history of the golden mask as well as one branch of the all-powerful 13 Families. But for new readers, you don’t need to read the main series to enjoy this one. We’ll be exploring one of my favorite horror subgenres: the Ultimate Final Girl story.”

“What happens after you survive the twelve deadliest slashers of all time, and now are forced to uncover the secret history of the organization behind them and how they’ve shaped the course of America? It’s been fun to take the lessons I’ve learned on the Absolute Green Arrow series to tell a very different story about serial killers and billionaires, one that asks how the victims of their callous actions recover and retaliate,” Pichetshote said.

“Lone Gunman is my favorite character in the Exquisite Corpses series,” said Ponticelli. “When Pornsak proposed that I work with him and Jordie to tell this character’s story, it seemed like an incredible opportunity to me. I’ve known Pornsak since we worked together on Unknown Soldier, and I couldn’t wait to do something together with him. Plus, Jordie’s colors are always so full of expressive power. I’m working to give the story the right visual roughness, using textures and dirty marks. Doing this in collaboration with the Tiny Onion team is wonderful — they’re truly helpful, I’m learning a lot from them. I’m thrilled to be part of this team!”

Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman will launch with a main cover by Ponticelli and Bellaire, as well as variant covers by Rafael Albuquerque, Leandro Fernandez, Chris Brunner, and Sebastian Fiumara. There will also be a special polybagged variant with a collectible trading card tied to the recently funded Exquisite Corpses: The Game.

Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman follows Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer and Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy, and this new series will consist of five issues, just like the previous ones. Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman will be released on November 4th.