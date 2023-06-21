Frank Miller Returns to Daredevil

Decades after writing what many would consider the definitive Daredevil story, Frank Miller is returning to work with the Man Without Fear. Tuesday, Marvel revealed Miller has drawn a cover for its upcoming Daredevil comic reboot. Falling in line with similar covers Miller's done for Marvel recently, Daredevil is prominently featured in the center of the cover with the cartoonist's iconic style apparent. Set against a black background, Miller previously did similar covers for Blade and The Thing.

Miller, of course, created Daredevil: Born Again alongside Klaus Janson, which is the comic arc serving as the basis for the upcoming Marvel Studios show bearing the same name. Together, Miller and Janson introduced many of the character's most iconic characters, including Elektra and Stick.

Here's the brand new DAREDEVIL #1 variant cover by Frank Miller!

It will also be available as a 1:100 virgin variant cover as well.

Miller's work on Daredevil is also amongst the favorites of Daredevil star Charlie Cox.

"I think the (Brian Michael) Bendis (and Alex) Maleev stuff is the hardest to beat, tonally, when it comes to this show," Cox said at Las Vegas Comic Con in 2018.. "There's been a number of really great runs that I've enjoyed immensely that I've used. I often go back to the (Ed) Brubaker (and Michael) Lark stuff, I thought that was really, really fun, and the colors in that are great and the storyline's fantastic. Obviously, I mention 'Guardian Devil' and, of course, Joe Quesada is very closely affiliated with the show, so that's really helpful, to have him as a resource. And also, I'd be remiss to not mention Frank Miller, ya know? 'Born Again' is just so special."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

