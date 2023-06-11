Marvel Brings Back Daredevil Character After Four Year Absence

Spoilers for Marvel's Daredevil #12 will follow! With Charles Soule's previous run on Daredevil, the Man Without Fear got something brand new, a sidekick. Samuel Chung aka Blindspot was first introduced in All-New, All-Different Point One #1 ahead of appearing in 2016's Daredevil #1. The character was revealed to be a genius that created his own invisibility suit, coming under the tutelage of Daredevil throughout Soule's run on the character. Thanks to running in Daredevil's circles, things have gone poorly for Samuel, who had his eyes gouged out by the villain Muse and later had them restored after becoming a disciple of The Hand.

Blindspot hasn't appeared in a Marvel comic since Man Without Fear #2 back in January of 2019. As readers of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil know, the latest volume on the series has been all about eliminating The Hand once and for all. Matt Murdock's plan to do this has not gone how he thought it would. As a result he's in a desperate place, and plans to journey into hell himself and face The Beast alone. In Daredevil #12, published this week by Marvel Comics, Zdarsky and Checchetto revealed where Blindspot has been for the past four and a half years.

The issue begins with shots of a lonely warrior in the woods, eating food and preparing to fend off an ambush. It quickly becomes clear that this ronin is none other than Blindspot, now sporting a beard and long hair. When visited by Daredevil, who confirms he's the real one, Sam reveals what happened to him. None other than Stick came to him and gave him a job to get back at The Hand and The Beast. Ever since that 2019 issue, Blindspot has been standing guard in Japan in front of a cave called The Siege Infernal.

As Sam puts it, according to Stick, this cave is the place on Earth that The Beast uses as his place to travel to and from Hell. Blindspot notes that when the beast next exits hell and is "blinded by the world" that he intends to kill it. Matt then does the best thing he can for Sam, and maybe the best thing he's done for him ever, he relieves him of the burden of killing The Beast, taking the sword for himself and heading down into the cave himself. Sam prepares to leave once again with Matt telling him to go back to New York City and his sister, hoping he'll find happiness.

"When the beast is dead, I'll join you," Matt tells Blindspot."I need you to fo find some happiness, Sam. That would...That would bring me more joy than you can even imagine. Can you do that for me?" Sam replies, "Matt...I don't know if I can...but I can try." He walks away unseen the rest of the issue.

Marvel readers may know that even with just two issues left in Zdarsky's run, Marvel Comics has already confirmed who will be taking over on Daredevil with a brand new #1 and a new series. Spider-Man and Miss Marvel writer Saladin Ahmed will pen the new series which will feature artwork by Avengers Assemble artist Aaron Kuder. The new Daredevil series will begin in September of this year.