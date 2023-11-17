DC Announces The Bat-Man: First Knight From Dan Jurgens and Mike Perkins

DC's Dark Knight is getting a major remix in 2024. On Friday, the publisher announced The Bat-Man: First Knight, a new Black Label series that will begin publishing in March of next year. The three-issue Prestige Plus series will be written by Dan Jurgens (Superman, Action Comics), with art by Mike Perkins (The Swamp Thing, Action Comics, Tales From the Dark Multiverse).

Across the three issues, fans can expect an updated take on the very early days of Bruce Wayne / Batman, chronicling some of The Dark Knight's earliest cases, through an acutely modern lens.

What Is The Bat-Man: First Knight About?

In The Bat-Man: First Knight, the year is 1939. The world, still reeling from the horrors of the First World War, is on the brink of tipping into an even more gruesome conflict, as fascism is on the march—and gathering strength in America's darkest corners. Against this backdrop, a series of violent murders has begun in Gotham, and the recent emergence of the mysterious vigilante known as The Bat-Man has the power brokers of the city living in fear of institutional collapse. All of the evidence in the murder investigation defies logic: the perpetrators are all men who died in the electric chair. But when the Bat-Man comes face to face with one of these sickening anomalies, he barely escapes with his life—throwing into question his ability to survive in a world that is brutally evolving around him!

The Bat-Man: First Knight #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The issue features a main cover by Perkins, with variant covers by Ramon Perez and Jacob Phillips, plus a "pulp novel" style variant cover by Marc Aspinall.

