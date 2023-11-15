DC Reveals First Look at 2024 Black History Month Variant Covers

The Dawn of DC initiative has been filled with no shortage of surprises, spotlighting the publisher's costumed heroes and villains to a great degree. For February's Black History Month, DC has already announced plans to publish DC Power 2024, a new installment of the anthology that will showcase new stories about their Black characters — but there's more in store. On Wednesday, DC unveiled the first look at a number of Black History Month variant covers, which are drawn by Nikolas Draper-Ivey. Draper-Ivey, who has become a fan-favorite artist through his work on Static: Season One and Static: Shadows of Dakota, will be putting his stamp on a number of DC characters. These include Nubia, Connor Hawke, Natasha Irons, and John Stewart. These covers are available for preorder beginning on Friday, November 17th, and will be released in February of 2024.

Action Comics #1060 (Steel/Natasha Irons) – On sale February 13

Outsiders #4 (Batwing) – On sale February 13

Speed Force #4 (Kid Flash/Wallace West) – On sale February 13

Green Lantern: War Journal #6 (John Stewart) – On sale February 20

Jay Garrick: The Flash #5 (Mr. Terrific) – On sale February 20

Titans #8 (Cyborg) – On sale February 20

Wonder Woman #6 (Nubia) – On sale February 20

Green Arrow #9 (Connor Hawke) – On sale February 27

What Is DC Power 2024 About?

DC Power 2024 will be led by a new Far Sector story from writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell, which will serve as an epilogue to the twelve-issue narrative of their original Young Animal series. This story will chronicle the first meeting between Far Sector's Green Lantern, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein, and fellow Green Lantern John Stewart. DC Power 2024 will also feature stories including The Signal, The Spectre (Crispus Allen), Thunder and Lightning (Anissa and Jennifer Pierce), Bloodwynd, Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, Nubia, and more.

Additional stories in DC Power 2024 will be written by John Ridley (I Am Batman, The Other History of the DC Universe), Brandon Thomas (Hardware: Season One, Aquaman: The Becoming), Lamar Giles (Static: Up All Night), Shawn Martinbrough (Red Hood), Cheryl Lynn Eaton (Batman: Secret Files, New Talent Showcase: The Milestone Initiative) and Alitha Martinez (Nubia and the Amazons, Nubia: Queen of the Amazons). Artists on the anthology will include Campbell, Edwin Galmon, Khary Randolph, Denys Cowan, Tony Akins, Asiah Fulmore, and more.