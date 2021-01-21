Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman Has a Gotham Academy Easter Egg

✖

DC's Future State event is in full swing, and its impact on the publisher's array of heroes and villains is continuing to be felt. Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman definitely took that into some surprising directions, imagine a post-apocalyptic fate for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman that took a gorgeous and emotionally-resonant shape. Along the way, fans were treated to some heartwrenching specifications surrounding the larger DC universe -- including an Easter egg to the fan-favorite series Gotham Academy. Spoilers for Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, from Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jen Bartel, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with Diana -- who is in a time only referred to as "the distant future" -- entering the Batcave, while remarking that the structure has become filled with sadness. As Diana reveals that she's been putting off returning to the Batcave, she approaches two glass cases which are filled with Batman and Robin suits. While the issue proceeds to shift its focus more towards Bruce, the look at the Robin costume definitely raised the eyes of Gotham Academy fans, as it showcased the butterfly hair clip traditionally worn by Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Gotham Academy, which was published by DC from 2014 to 2017, followed the students at the titular prep school, as they tried to grapple with being young adults inside of the tumultuous world of Gotham City. While the series, which Cloonan both co-wrote and illustrated, boasted a dynamic ensemble cast, Maps definitely became a fan-favorite character.

The connection to Gotham Academy was confirmed by Cloonan in an interview with Nerdist, previously teasing that fans of the series "might want to pay attention".

“If I had to pick one, it would absolutely be the scene in the Batcave,” Cloonan revealed. “Gotham Academy fans might want to pay attention to the Robin Suit that Jen drew!”

Late last year, it was confirmed that Maps would be suiting up as Robin in an upcoming story in a future issue of the anthology series Batman: Black and White, which will be drawn by Gotham Academy artist Karl Kerschl. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if and how that series will connect to the events of Immortal Wonder Woman.

