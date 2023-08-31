Wonder Woman Writer Compares Newest Villain to The Joker

Despite Wonder Woman being seen as the definitive heroine of the DC Universe, it can be argued that she doesn't exactly have an iconic arch nemesis. Apparently, that is expected to change later this year, with the help of Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman relaunch. In a new interview with Popverse, King revealed that a villain introduced in Wonder Woman #1, whose name has not been officially confirmed, will prove to be a major match for Diana Prince.

"Wonder Woman is extremely powerful. She's the greatest warrior in a world of warriors. She's myth in flesh. This is not someone you can defeat with a big monster or a shiny rock," King explained. "The new villain we're introducing in Wonder Woman #1 — a villain on par with Lex Luthor or The Joker — is well aware of this reality. He has a plan to strike at the heart of our hero. How Wonder Woman responds, how she takes this incredible blow and keeps fighting is the story of this book."

What Is the New Wonder Woman Series About?

In Wonder Woman #1, after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.

"She's almost radical in some of her belief in love, compassion, and peace," King explained in an interview with ComicBook Nation earlier this year. "Much more so than Superman or Batman, but she's also a warrior or war. She's someone who comes from a society involved with a sort of endless conflict that trains you to fight. She comes from that sort of Game of Thrones atmosphere, and those two contradictions live inside of her. She's someone who wants peace but makes war, and her having to deal with that I think makes her one of the more interesting characters in fiction."

Who Is Wonder Woman's Daughter?

The new Wonder Woman series is also expected to further highlight Trinity, Diana's daughter in the future. First introduced in this year's Wonder Woman #800, Trinity will be getting her own backup story in Wonder Woman #3 this November.

This is the second time that Wonder Woman has gotten a daughter in the pages of DC Comics — the older Earth-2 incarnation of Diana was the mother of Hippolyta "Lyta" Trevor-Hall. Created by Roy Thomas, Danette Thomas, and Todd McFarlane, Lyta eventually became the superheroine Fury. A version of Lyta Hall recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman television series, where she was portrayed by Razane Jammal.

Are you excited for DC's Wonder Woman relaunch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!