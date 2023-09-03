Superman Writer Teases Inspiration From One of Taylor Swift's Albums

To say that Taylor Swift's impact on the entertainment industry is far-reaching is no underestimation. Not only has Swift been breaking records with her music, and her The Eras Tour concert tour been the hottest ticket of the summer and beyond, but the recent announcement of The Eras Tour film coming to theaters has shaken up the box office as well, with smashing records there as well when it comes to ticket presales. Now, Swift's impact is reaching another, unexpected corner of entertainment: comic books. It turns out that the upcoming Superman story, Superman: The Harvests of Youth, was inspired by one of Swift's albums. — and no, we're not talking about Speak Now, which features Swift's song, "Superman". Writer Sina Grace told ScreenRant that the upcoming graphic novel has an "autumnal vibe" and that Swift's Folklore album played into "every aspect of the book's design".

"There was a little bit of autumnal vibe in the book that I wanted to capture," Grace said. "I was listening to a lot of Taylor Swift's Folklore, so I just, that sort of somber aesthetic played into every aspect of the book's design."

What is Superman: The Harvests of Youth About?

Superman: The Harvests of Youth will follow a teen Clark Kent back in Smallville as he and his friends deal with the tragic loss of a friend — as well as a dangerous mystery they need to solve. You can check out the official description below.

A grounded and heartbreakingly human story about the legendary Superman as a teenager finding his place in a world filled with death and hate, without losing sight of his greatest power…hope.

Despite being a superpowered teenager, high school has been pretty normal for Clark Kent; but his idyllic life is wrenched away when the death of a classmate rocks all of Smallville. As he and his friends grieve, the challenges they face become darker, more complex, and deeply insidious. Clark feels completely out of his depth when Smallville's latest threat proves that it takes more than fists and laser beams to save the day. For the first time in his life, Clark must grapple with life's biggest questions, and confront his own mortality (or lack thereof) in order to become the hero his beloved town needs.

Acclaimed GLAAD media award-winning writer and artist Sina Grace (Iceman) tells the deeply moving and quintessential story of teen Clark Kent and the town that must overcome grief and hate to restore hope.

Taylor Swift Breaks Spider-Man Box Office Record

While Swift's music is inspiring DC comics, ticket sales for her The Eras Tour film is beating Marvel at box office records. Movie theater chain AMC Theatres, which will exhibit Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film and act as theatrical distributor, reports that the film has earned $26 million in presales at AMC theaters — just 24 hours after advance tickets went on sale Thursday morning. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film ticket presales now hold the record for the No. 1 single-day ticket sales at AMC Theatres, topping the $16.9 million made by Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.

What Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Make Opening Weekend?

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently projected to earn $70 million in its opening weekend. For comparison, here's what some other hit concert films made in their opening weekends: In 2008, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert made $31 million in its opening weekend and $65.2 million overall. In 2009, Michael Jackson's This Is It scored $23.2 million in its first weekend and $72 million overall. In 2011, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never opened to $29.5M and earned $73 million.

Superman: The Harvests of Youth goes on sale October 3rd.