DC Brings Back a Long-Forgotten Green Lantern Villain

Over the years, the mythos of Green Lantern has birthed some fascinating pieces of DC lore, especially as the mantle has traversed the cosmos. That has included some unconventional antagonists and villains — including one group who were just reintroduced in an unexpected place. Spoilers for Catwoman #64 from Tini Howard, Carmine di Giandomenico, Veronica Gandini, and Lucas Gattoni below! Only look if you want to know!

Catwoman #64 sees Selina Kyle attempt one of her most high-stakes heists yet, as she steals an experimental Ferris Air spacecraft so she can destroy a satellite that her foes have been using to track her. This proves to be an incredibly difficult task, especially once Ferris enlists the Demolition Team to follow Catwoman and get the spacecraft back.

(Photo: DC)

Who Are DC's Demolition Team?

Created by Len Wein and Dave Gibbons in 1984's Green Lantern #176, the Demolition Team were actually initially introduced as adversaries of Ferris Air, employed by the government to destroy one of their branches. Consisting of Rosie the Riveter, Jackhammer, Hardhat, Scoopshovel, and Steamroller, the team continued to return with slightly different rosters and upgrades of gear over the years.

After most of the team died during The OMAC Project, they essentially disappeared from the comics, although members have made onscreen appearances in Teen Titans and Arrow.

Will There Be a Green Lantern TV Show?

Announced in early 2023 as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe slate, Lanterns is poised to be a live-action television show starring John Stewart and his Green Lantern predecessor, Hal Jordan. Nathan Fillion has been cast as the Guy Gardner incarnation of Green Lantern in Gunn's upcoming Superman movie, leading to speculation as to whether or not he could appear in Lanterns as well.

"[Lanterns] leads into the overall story that we're telling throughout the different movies and television shows," Gunn said during DC's slate presentation. "We find this ancient horror on Earth, and these guys are basically super-cops on 'Precinct Earth.'"

What Is Catwoman #64 About?

"Nine Lives" enters its sixth chapter! Selina has carried out almost every lethal heist on the face of the earth, so now it's time to head to space! In a universe full of interplanetary heroes and villains, secrets get left behind in strange places, and one in particular has caught the Catwoman's eye. As she approaches a familiar, yet abandoned station, she might want to watch her back—for she's not the only one walking among the stars!

"Catwoman has been one of my favorite characters for a long, long time," Howard explained in a recent interview with DC.com. "In pop culture, she's practically the example of a certain kind of feminine power—quiet, patient, dark, alluring. I think she's a character who can really effectively understand people's desires and lay them bare, while she uses disguise and escape herself to avoid her own desires ever being seen. She loves to nurture others and care for strays, she always has. But as for what she wants, well, she can be a bit of a cipher. The pleasure of writing her is spending time alone with her, with seeing inside the head of a woman who so often appears in other stories as a mystery. I love to be alone with Selina, and I share that with the readers on the page. You get to be alone with her too, and she's fascinating."

