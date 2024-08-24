DC Celebrates All In Initiative with New Justice League Cards

DC’s All In initiative kicks into high gear this October, and now DC has revealed a delightful bonus for comic stores and fans who are jumping in. All In will encompass all of DC’s core books as well as the launch of the new DC Absolute line, Scott Snyder took to social media and shared that throughout October, DC will be giving retailers new Justice League cards to give out free to fans who buy a few DC books that week. The exact number isn’t known yet, but you can get a look at the cards in the image below.

Justice League Recruit

On X Snyder shared an image of the card and wrote, “THE DC ALL IN #1 Special that launches everything the 1st week of October focuses on the rebirth of the justice league. So Every week in Oct we’re giving retailers a new Justice league card to give free to fans who buy a few DC comics of any kind. Thank you for buying weekly!”

The image shows off the covers to Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman, and then shows off cards for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in their modern classic looks. We also get the blank card and then the Darkseid version, so if you’re wanting to pick one up make sure to add some DC books to the list that week.

DC’s All In

DC All In officially begins with the DC All In Special #1 from the team of Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Wes Craig, and since it is a flip book, reading from one direction will spotlight Sampere’s work while Craig’s is highlighted from the opposite direction. The 64 page one-shot will pick up in the aftermath of Absolute Power, and it will kick off the beginning of the DC Absolute line as well. Here are the descriptions for Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman’s upcoming All In debuts.

Wonder Woman #14 (October 16) – Courtesy of Tom King and Daniel Sampere, the tide is turning in Wonder Woman’s battle against the Sovereign as Steve Trevor takes matters into his own hands, with deadly consequences. But Steve’s end could be the beginning of Diana’s greatest adventure yet-motherhood!

Batman #153-154 (October 2, 16) – Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, and Carmine Di Giandomenico are back with a vengeance with a new story arc, “The Dying City,” featuring an unexpected turn from the Riddler, a mysterious new Super Hero named Commander Star, and the shocking murder of one of Gotham City’s greatest citizens as Batman ships twice monthly in October.

Superman #19 (October 23) – Superstar artist Dan Mora joins Joshua Williamson in a new story arc spinning out of Absolute Power. One of Superman’s most lethal enemies returns as the Man of Steel and Superwoman (Lois Lane) deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday, but how long will Lois’s newfound powers last? And as if Doomsday isn’t trouble enough, another one of Superman’s greatest enemies lurks in the shadows: the Time Trapper.

Are you excited for All In? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!