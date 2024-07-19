Detective Comics, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and More Get New DC Creative Teams

The DC Universe is about to get some major changes this fall, with the DC All In initiative ushering in a new chapter of publishing. Spinning out of the events of this summer’s Absolute Power event, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined “Absolute” universe of DC’s characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. As part of DC’s October 2024 solicitations on Friday, the publisher revealed that a number of its current ongoing titles will be getting brand new creative teams.

These new pairings will include Dan Watters and Dexter Soy on Nightwing, Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín on Detective Comics, Torunn Gronbekk and Fabiana Mascolo on Catwoman, John Layman and Pete Woods on Titans, Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Javier Fernandez on Batman & Robin, and Chris Condon and Montos on Green Arrow. These changes mark the biggest creative overhaul DC has had in several years.

Batman and Robin #14

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, YANICK PAQUETTE, and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

Damian Wayne is the son of the Bat, grandson of the Demon, and Robin—but as he nears the age at which his father traveled the world, one question is on his mind: Who is Damian outside of the crusades his family has tasked him with fighting since birth? When he starts to look beyond his life of endless violence, a different way to help the world begins to present itself—but when an enigmatic new murderer begins reenacting traumatic crimes from Gotham’s history, Batman will need Robin more than ever before! It’s a whole new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo as the powerhouse team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman: Warworld Saga) and Javier Fernandez (King Spawn, Nightwing) bring you the dark and mystifying next chapter in the lives of Bruce and Damian Wayne! You are not ready for what’s in store.

Catwoman #69

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by FABIANA MASCOLO

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by NOOBOVICH

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Selina Kyle does not know why the attempt on her life was made, nor does she know who ordered it. As she desperately searches for clues as to who has suddenly orchestrated this lethal manhunt against her, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the answers don’t lie in her life as the Catwoman of Gotham City. To save her own life, Selina Kyle must re-enter the world of a sinister international syndicate that years ago helped to transform her into the world’s foremost thief. A tale of identity, broken alliances, and pulse-pounding action begins here!

Detective Comics #1090

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, BRUNO REDONDO, and TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight’s tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham’s past begins to reveal itself. Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín team up to bring you a Batman tale that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again.

Green Arrow #350

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and CHRIS CONDON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by SEAN IZAAKSE and CLIFF CHANG

Black sketch variant cover

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

This oversized issue features the aftermath of Oliver Queen’s role in Absolute Power, while also setting the stage for his next chapter! First, Oliver Queen did the unthinkable to protect his family, and now must deal with the ramifications of his actions. Will his family and friends forgive him? Then, get ready for the opening chapter of the Emerald Archer’s next adventure, from writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Black Adam, Green Lantern: War Journal)!

Harley Quinn #44

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS 1:25 variant cover by SARAH BASLAIM

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

The big wigs here at DC want me to be a bit clearer in these snooze-licit texts so here goes nuttin’. Begin the prewritten statement! Ahem.

“When Harley Quinn discovers her favorite dangerous neighborhood in Gotham City, Throatcut Hill, has been gentrified beyond recognition, she breaks bad and sets out on a one clown-woman mission to make Gotham City safe for crime again!” Wow! I couldn’t have said it better myself, and luckily, I won’t have to, thanks to the excellent work of my new creative team, Elliott Kalan (The Flop House, Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Mindy Lee (Bounty, Harley Quinn: Everybody Hates Side Quests).

Nightwing #119

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEB MELNIKOV 1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Blüdhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing’s cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Blüdhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable—no matter the cost. Don’t miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero.

Titans #16

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and JOHN GIANG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

A league of their own! After the events of Absolute Power, the team looks towards the future and their place in it. Will their failure to control Amanda Waller mean lasting consequences for the hero community?