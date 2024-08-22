ComicBook Nation’s The Pull List: Ultimate Spider-Man’s Sinister Six and Wolverine’s Revenge

While it’s only the middle of the week, it also happens to be new comic book day, and that’s always a reason to celebrate. This week features a bevy of new titles from DC, Marvel, Image, BOOM!, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Titan, and more, and the ComicBook Nation crew is breaking down some of the biggest books of the week on the new episode of The Pull List. This week that list includes the debut of a new Sinister Six in Ultimate Spider-Man #8, as well as the welcome return of Greg Capullo to Marvel in Wolverine: Revenge #1. We also dig into a stellar new Power Rangers book, the debut of Huge Detective, an advanced review of The Missionary, and new tie-ins to Absolute Power with Wonder Woman and Superman. You can listen to the new episode right here, and we’ve got a rundown of the biggest highlights from the episode below.

Ultimate Renaissance

Ultimate Spider-Man has managed to capture what many longtime fans have wanted in a Spidey story for quite some time, and issue #8 is indicative of that, featuring so many small but powerful moments amongst the cast that will resonate in some formor fashion. The attention paid to the cast of characters and how they interact with each other has resulted in wonderful and nuanced relationships that feel fresh and full of possibility without abandoning what made those characters great in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That isn’t just in regards to the heroes either, as the villains feel reenergized across the board. The concept of the Sinister Six still feels true to form, but the roster shakes things up and allows for a host of new storytelling possibilities. Did I mention J. Jonah Jameson being an absolute MVP? Well, I have now, and that moment at the birthday party has definitely had a major effect on how I perceive him in this universe.

A Savage Return

Sticking with Marvel, I had no idea what to expect with Wolverine: Revenge from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo, and that might have been the best way possible to experience it. Hickman and Capullo come out swinging with big moments funneled along a simple but absurd effective premise, and the moments of pure shock and brutality are quintessential Wolverine in every way. This book had me from the opening blurb and it never lost steam, upping the ante continuously and setting the stage for what promises to be an epic and even bloodier conflict in future issues. Dinosaurs, exploding supers, and revenge are all on the menu here, and you simply can’t pass that up.

This Week’s Comics:

Ultimate Spider-Man #8

Wolverine: Revenge #1

Power Rangers: Infinity #1

Superman #17

Wonder Woman #12

Phoenix #2

Destro #3

The Missionary #1

Spider-Woman #10

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2

Predator vs. Black Panther #1

Huge Detective #1

Trade Watch:



Titans: Beast World TP

The Tea Dragon Tapestry Treasury Edition TP

Batman Vol. 2: The Bat-Man of Gotham TP

Bear Pirate Viking Queen TP

Zorro: Man of the Dead TP

