DC Comics Extends Diamond Partnership Temporarily

Earlier this month DC Comics stunned the comics industry by pulling out of its long-standing distribution deal with Diamond Comic Distributors and announcing that, going forward, they would instead be working with Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors. Now, it appears that DC and Diamond will be working together just a bit longer, at least in terms of some aspects of their relationship. According to GamesRadar, DC and Diamond have extended their agreement to fulfill orders of in-stock comic periodicals previously offered for sale, fulfilling reorders through July 31.

This extension of their agreement means that local comic shops can order back issues of any DC comic released before June 23 through Diamond at least through the end of July. Order fulfillment will depend on whether Diamond has copies available. Additionally, when it comes to graphic novels or collections, retailers will be able to order books that were offered through Diamond for Final Order Cut-off June 1 or before through mid-December of this year. For shops serviced by Diamond U.K., orders for new and backlist DC offerings can be ordered through the end of 2020.

On June 5, DC announced that it was no longer going to be using Diamond and would instead continue to work with Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors, groups that they had turned to during the COVID-19 shutdown. Lunar Distribution is owned by DCBS, a discount comic book retailer headquartered exclusively online. UCS is owned by New York's Midtown Comics.

"After 25 years, DC and Diamond Comic Distributors are ending their long-standing relationship," a DC representative told ComicBook.com in a statement. "Moving forward, comic book retailers can obtain their DC books from Penguin Random House, or their books and periodicals through Lunar or UCS comic book distributors. DC continues to be committed to providing the Direct Market with best in class service and the fans with the world's greatest comic books."

As for the extended agreement, Diamond released a statement outlining the aspects impacted by the agreement (via Bleeding Cool). You can read it below.

"Diamond Comic Distributors and DC Comics are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to extend some aspects of Diamond's distribution of comics and collected editions.

In the US, Diamond and DC have extended the agreement to fulfill reorders of in-stock comic periodicals previously offered for sale, fulfilling reorders through July 31. Graphic novels and collections previously offered for sale on Final Order Cut-off June 1 or prior will be available for replenishment reorders through December 16 and Direct Ship reorders through December 22.

For our Diamond UK shops, we will continue to distribute new and backlist DC Comics products through December 31 and will be working with DC Comics to offer products with an FOC date of June 15 to retailer customers as usual."

"The recovery of our retailer partners is of utmost importance to Diamond and DC as stores reopen amid many challenges," said Steve Geppi, Founder of Diamond Comic Distributors and Chairman & CEO of Geppi Family Enterprises. "With respect for our long partnership with DC Comics, we are happy to work on a smooth transition."

