DC Announces New Dreamer Graphic Novel From Supergirl Star Nicole Maines

Transgender superhero and Supergirl fan-favorite Nia Nal / Dreamer is about to get her own graphic novel. The news was announced by DC Comics on Thursday, following initial reviews for next week’s DC Pride 2022 anthology, which has an introduction penned by Dreamer actress Nicole Maines and reportedly confirms more Dreamer stories. As DC revealed, Maines will be penning the Dreamer graphic novel with art by Rye Hickman, whose work includes SFSX and Lonely Receiver. A release date for the graphic novel has not yet been set. The news was announced alongside a piece of promo art from Hickman and Jess Taylor, uniting Dreamer with the characters from the recent DC YA graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

The word is out! DREAMER is coming soon in an original graphic novel written by @NicoleAMaines, with art by @RyeHickman. 🌀💫 https://t.co/pkNJdq1hT7 pic.twitter.com/UqaFhwmnTo — DC (@DCOfficial) June 2, 2022





In 2021, Maines made her DC Comics debut with a Dreamer story in that year’s DC Pride anthology, and the actress had previously teased that more stories were on the way. The character will also appear in an issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El later this summer.

“I’ve kind of become drunk on my own power, I’m not gonna lie,” Maines revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed at the time. “I’m kind of like, “I AM DREAMER.” I keep having to remind myself I am not actually a superhero in real life. I said I love Dreamer’s superpowers, and with the comic, I’ve maybe sprinkled in a few new things in there for fun. I’m having such a blast. Although I’m worried I may have made her a “Mary Sue,” but you know what? Superman has super strength, super speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, frost breath, super hearing, invulnerability, he can survive in space, he can fly, and he’s bulletproof, so I don’t care. Trans folks have one person, so Dreamer can do whatever she wants.”

“We can do and can be whoever we want,” Maines said in part. “The bar is now set very, very high, because if you can be a superhero, you can be anything. It’s like, ‘Well, if I can be a superhero, everything else is very easily within reach.’ So, that’s what I hope people take away from seeing Nia. Also, for folks who are not trans, I hope they learn from me that trans people are more than what’s in our pants. We are more than our trauma. We’re more than our gender. We are just fully-fledged superheroes, who have an arc outside of our transness.”

