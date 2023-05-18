DC Announces G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

DC is celebrating the summer months in a one-of-a-kind way. On Thursday, DC announced the first details surrounding G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, a new one-shot that will be released on August 29th. The 48-page one-shot will collect some of the best swimsuit covers from recent years of DC's comics, a trend that officially began with a string of variant covers in 2022. G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will be adorned by a main cover from Vasco Georgiev, with open-to-order cardstock variant covers by J. Scott Campbell and Adam Hughes and a 1:25 variant cover by Pablo Villalobos.

According to DC's official description for G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, "you may know G'nort as the bumbling Green Lantern who protects Space Sector 68. Then again, you may not know G'nort at all. Whatever the case, get ready to see him in his newest role as host and proprietor of this very special swimsuit edition comic! Join our favorite fuzzball as he showcases some of DC's best swimsuit covers and most swim-tacular stories! From the Flash in Speed Force Racing Briefs to Batman in a bat(hing) suit, this very special one-shot is summer fun from (bikini) top to (bikini) bottom."

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will feature art from Amanda Conner, Paul Pelletier, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín, Jeff Dékal, Daniel Sampere, Gleb Melnikov, Derrick Chew, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Joëlle Jones, Megan Huang, Terry Dodson, Babs Tarr, Pete Woods, Joe Quinones, Hélène Lenoble, Otto Schmidt, Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, David Talaski, Jenny Frison, and others. It will also feature a new Penguin story which will be written by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson with art by Meghan Hetrick, and reprint Steve Orlando and Paul Pelletier's Midnighter and Apollo story "Out There" from the 2020 DC Cybernetic Summer one-shot. G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will also feature three different centerfold pin-ups, with characters and artists being revealed at a later date.

Superhero comics and swimsuit specials have shared a unique history, beginning with the Marvel Swimsuit Special annuals of the 1990s. Modeled off off the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Specials of the same era, they often depicted heroes and villains in more casual swimwear. There has been a renewed push from fans for official swimsuit specials to be brought back, with Marvel announcing and then canceling one in 2019.

As mentioned above, G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will be released wherever comics are sold on August 29th.