Marvel Summer Special Canceled Ahead of Release

The previously-announced Marvel Summer Special #1 won’t be released after all. In a new report from Newsarama, the House of Ideas decided to pull the one-off from the release schedule. Originally meant to an homage to Marvel’s Swimsuit issues of the 90s, there’s no news whether Marvel will use the content created for this issue in other upcoming properties. The issue has since been pulled from Marvel’s Digital Comics Shop and the PREVIEWS website from Diamond Comics.

In the wake of the cancellation, Marvel announced the star-studded Marvel Comics #1000, an 80-page one-shot featuring 80 different teams. The over-sized book is due out in August.

The initial solicitation for the one-shot can be found below.

MARVEL SUMMER SPECIAL #1

VARIOUS (W) •VARIOUS (A) • WRAPAROUND Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by TBA

A classic Marvel tradition gets a spin in a sun-splashed Marvel summer special!

To honor Marvel’s 80th anniversary, it’s a throwback to the knockout 90s!Today’s writers and artists take Marvel’s biggest characters to the beach and back for a romp even your mother will love.Even heroes deserve a day off in this summertime extravaganza.Whether you’re trying to beat the heat or beat up Sandman, this book is the only beach read you’ll need the summer.

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

