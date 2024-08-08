A DC Heroine Gets a Surprising New Costume

One of DC’s most iconic heroines has just gotten a new look. Spoilers for Birds of Prey #12 from Kelly Thompson, Javier Pina, Sophie Campbell, Gavin Guidry, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know! The issue sees the Birds continue to navigate the transforming pocket dimension they have been stuck in with the ever-powerful Maia. In order to give themselves the upper hand, the Birds task Sin with imagining a cartoony world for the dimension to transform into, which only further complicates things when they are bombarded with a bunch of cartoon violence. Luckily, the new surroundings also allow them to better rescue Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, who has been trapped by herself for several issues.

When Barbara reunites with the team, she is wearing a new costume themed around her Oracle persona — a lime green and white supersuit, complete with a cape and the Oracle symbol. This gives her the first full-fledged supersuit as Oracle in the main continuity, after she previously adopted a lime green tracksuit while in the hacker role, and had a costume in the alternate Future State timeline of canon.

What Is Birds of Prey #12 About?

EXTRA-DIMENSIONAL CATASTROPHES HAVE NEVER BEEN CUTER (OR MORE DEADLY)! Their attempt to control the portal dimension has backfired in a hilarious but violent way, and the Birds of Prey find themselves dealing with some… unexpectedly cute results. Meanwhile Oracle’s escape plan nears completion despite some over-enthusiastic assistance. Cassandra Cain has a big idea.

“I think I’ve been trying to write Birds of Prey, in a way, ever since I first discovered it,” Thompson told ComicBook in an interview last year. “A lot of my books at Marvel were female led and I’d often build out their supporting casts and that tended to be a lot of women. So even when I wasn’t writing all-female teams like Birds of Prey, I was sort of trying to? [Laughs] So finally getting to do just that and to do it on the premier title? Dream come true. Getting to do it with Leo and Jordie? That’s something you don’t even dream—for fear you’ll jinx it!”

Birds of Prey #12 is now available wherever comics are sold.