DC Multiverse Knights of Steel Batman and Jim Gordon as Batman Figures Are On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys is taking a break from retailer exclusives today, but not from Batman. That would be unthinkable. Two new 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures have been unveiled – Knights of Steel Batman and Jim Gordon as Batman. The former is based on a recent limited series with a high fantasy setting that just wrapped up with its 12th issue. The latter is from Batman: Endgame in which Jim Gordon dons the cowl after Bruce Wayne's Batman disappears after a fight with the Joker. Unfortunately, it does not include his robotic exo-suit.

Details about the Knights of Steel Batman and Jim Gordon as Batman figures can be found below complete with pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll find details on some recent retailer exclusives that are still available at the time of writing.

McFarlane Toys has been all about retailer exclusives lately, having dropped several with Amazon in the last week alone. Now GameStop is getting their chance with the DC Multiverse Batman and Bat-Raptor action figure and vehicle set, which is now available to pre-order here at GameStop as a Gold Label release priced at $49.99.

The 7-inch scale figure appears to a variant of the HUSH Batman that we've seen in black and grey and blue and grey forms in the past. The Bat -Raptor from The Dark Nights: Metal series is also a variant of a vehicle that McFarlane Toys released in 2020. The original was 8-inches wide, and featured a telescoping front end to extend vehicle to 12 inches in length. Unfortunately, all of these releases are only available via resellers at the time of writing.

"The Bat-Raptor is a state-of-the-art, three-wheeled, open-air roadster built by the Dark Knight himself. Powered by a mighty engine, this trike is able to make massive leaps, scale brutal terrain, and chase down the most evasive criminals."

As noted, Amazon has been the source of several McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusives lately, and you can find details about each of the currently available releases below.