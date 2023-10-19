Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Lobo, Transformers, and G.I. Joe

Longstanding rumors and NYCC variant heat dominate the Top Ten this week! The introduction of a new character in Shush is shaking the market, while the new Duke title was the darling of NYCC. Spawn appears again on this list but in the form of a NYCC must-have panel giveaway. Lobo and Dazzler make what feels like their billionth appearance on this list, for good reason. We have that and more on this week's Top Ten, but beware, as there are comic SPOILERS ahead!

#10: DUKE #1 – ASHCAN – 2023 NYCC – ENERGON PANEL GIVEAWAY | IMAGE | 2023 | *SPOILERS* | Skybound has been busy heavily promoting the titles within their new Energon universe. That trend continues into NYCC, where this exclusive was handed out to those who attended the Energon panel (while supplies lasted). In that panel, it was announced that Duke will appear in TRANSFORMERS #2 and that the Energon Universe occurs before the G.I. Joe and Cobra organizations have been formed. This is not a prequel, and the Energon Universe is chronological. According to Skybound, this is like the MCU before the Avengers assembled. In this continuity, G.I. Joe and Cobra don't exist yet, and we get to explore how they came to be. This shared universe has reinvigorated swaths of the community, and this book is the epitome of that excitement. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $87.

#9: TRANSFORMERS #1 – IAN BERTRAM – FOIL (1:100) | IMAGE | 2023 | *SPOILERS* | As Transformers heat continues, the new solo title from Image and Skybound debuted recently with a slew of fantastic variants from SDCC and NYCC. The crossover universe of Transformers and later GI Joe that began in Void Rivals is taking the community by storm. Many opt to secure the highest ratio variants possible, including this 1:100 foil. The first graded copies are hitting the market and fetching a tidy sum, but raw copies can still be cheaper to obtain. With the brutal death of Bumble Bee going down and this cover sporting his decapitated head, it's no wonder fans were after it! We tracked it at a high sale of $380 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $177.

#8: BATMAN AND ROBIN #2 – LESLEY LEIRIX LI (1:25) | DC | 2023 | The Hush storyline is considered one of the best to come out of any modern Batman title. Fans have wanted a follow-up for years, and this issue may be on the verge of something. We got a tease of Shush in issue #1, but this book marks the first full appearance. This 1:25 from Leirix Li was the one fans were after, as it featured the only cover sporting a solo Shush. We tracked it at a high sale of $47 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $38.

#7: LOBO #1 | DC | 1990 | The rumors of Jason Mamoa cast as Lobo are permeating the community again, sending the first issue of his first solo series through the roof. We still haven't received a firm confirmation, but Mamoa as Lobo has been trending for so long that it feels true at this point. There have been hints galore like Co-CEO James Gunn posting a picture of Lobo to his Mastodon (a decentralized social media service) account and Mamoa's non-committal answer regarding whether he would play the character. That pairs with the recent dramatic rumors surrounding Aquaman 2 AND the confirmation that none of the DCEU actors will reprise their roles in the DCU. This book has fans excited, not to mention it is much easier on the wallet! We tracked it at a high sale of $153 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $10.

#6: TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – 2023 NYCC – EBAY/ BIG CLUTCH – FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | IMAGE | 2023 | *SPOILERS* | Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham lived up to his name by coming in clutch with an eBay exclusive at NYCC that's shaking the aftermarket! While it was amongst 63 other foil books that took NYCC by storm, this was one of the few key books available at the convention, featuring the permanent death of fan-favorite Bumble Bee (as noted during the Energon panel at NYCC). This series is playing for keeps, and one collector did so as well with the purchase of a CGC 10.0 at a massive $1,119! That's an impressive sale and points to the hype this series is garnering. We tracked the current raw NM FMV at $113.

#5: SPAWN'S UNIVERSE SAMPLER #1 – DEXTER SOY – NYCC SPAWN UNIVERSE PANEL – SIGNED – RED INK (LIMITED 250) | IMAGE | 2023 | What would a Top Ten or Runner-Up list be without a Spawn appearance? The Toddfather was unable to attend NYCC due to his son getting married (Congratulations!). Subsequently, he offered attendees this signed sampler book, limited to 250 copies. It immediately became a coveted book and made those who could snag a copy VERY happy! We tracked it at a high sale of $550 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $444.

#4: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Like the Mamoa/ Lobo rumors, Taylor Swift as Dazzler in Deadpool 3 has been going strong for so long that, at this point, fans expect it to be true. Thanks to her recent appearances at NFL games and incredibly successful music tour and movie release, she's been all over the media. While this book isn't Dazzler's first appearance, it does mark the debut of her first solo series AND the first direct-only book Marvel ever released. It appears to be the book fans opt for, as it's much more accessible. We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw VF FMV of $13.

#3: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | This book was popping up when rumors initially floated around that Jason Mamoa would appear as Lobo in Superman: Legacy. Nothing was confirmed (and still technically hasn't), but the market is again zeroing in on this book as the rumors begin to rage. The troubles behind Aquaman 2, the confirmation no DCEU actors would return for their roles in the DCU, and the most recent information circulating that the official casting of Jason Mamoa as Lobo will occur in early 2024. Cue the run on the first appearance of Lobo, leading us to track it at a high sale of $395 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $83.

#2: AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 – RANDALL BRUDER – BUSINESS CARD (1:10) | MASSIVE | 2023 | Tis the season for classic slasher IPs. It's the perfect time for American Psycho to make a resurgence, and Massive knocked it out of the park with this brilliant business card variant. Its incredible heat on the aftermarket also helped spike this cover's metal and foil convention versions to reach astronomical prices. Though, this 1:10 is no consolation prize as it continues to increase in value. Issues #2 and #3 will also feature business cards from other "American Psycho" characters. These will be popular for a very long time. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $43.

#1: DUKE #1 – ASHCAN – COBRA COMMANDER – 2023 NYCC – EBAY – SPOT FOIL (LIMITED 1000) | IMAGE | 2023 | *SPOILERS* | Robert Kirkman is a master world builder who has focused those skills on developing the new Energon universe. One of the most popular characters from the franchise, Duke, is getting a brand new limited series in December. Yet, Skybound sent two flares for the upcoming title that were met with HIGH demand at the recent NYCC. This book was one of them, not only featuring Duke in a brand new shared universe but was amongst 63 exclusives at the convention to feature a foil cover at the convention. Aside from the pretty cover, this book also featured a preview of the upcoming Cobra Commander #1. Those who wanted a copy had to purchase it through eBay and could only pick it up at the convention at the eBay booth. However, additional copies were also provided via the eBay live-streaming service for those unable to attend the convention. Aftermarket copies are escalating in value, with all those initial sales now complete. We tracked it at a high sale of $89 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $84 (and climbing).

