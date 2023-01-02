DC Reveals Mister Freeze's Creepy New Lair

Ever since his first appearance in the late 1950s, Mr. Freeze has been a unique component of Batman's rogues gallery. The villain has been reinterpreted in ways ranging from tragic to terrifying, in countless comics, movies, television shows, and more. One of his latest comic appearances took that even further, giving Mr. Freeze a weird and heartbreaking new base of operations in the pages of the current Detective Comics run. Spoilers for Detective Comics #1067, from Ram V, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Dave Stewart below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the issue, Mr. Freeze introduces Batman to his "Kingdom of Cold", a hidden lair filled with ice sculptures of his dead wife, Nora. While it might seem unexpected for Freeze to bring Batman into the Kingdom of Cold, it ultimately plays a pivotal role in Batman's fight against the shapeshifting Oghrams.

(Photo: DC)

Who writes the new Detective Comics run?

The establishing of Mr. Freeze's Kingdom of Cold is the latest revelation that the pages of Detective Comics have brought, including aesthetic upgrades for Two-Face and a new origin for Arkham Asylum.

"It's a thrill to be writing a title with the kind of history and pedigree that Detective Comics has," Ram V said in a statement when the run was first announced. "When the opportunity first came across my desk, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it. For me, the draw of Batman as a character and that of the world around him had always been this blanket of tragedy that lay above it all. So, with that perspective, 'Gotham Nocturne' is a quintessentially Batman story, told with the aesthetics of a gothic opera."

"I'm lucky to be working with a fantastic group of creatives and editors on the project," V added. "It is hard to envision a more perfect set of collaborators than Rafael Albuquerque and Dave Stewart. Both of them are already titans in their own right but I think they are great fits particularly for the aesthetic lens of the story. I cannot wait for readers to experience what we're creating. It is an ambitious story. One that is hopefully worthy of the title that puts the DC in DC!"

Detective Comics #1067 is now available wherever comics are sold.