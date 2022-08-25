Batman Villain Two-Face Debuts His New Look

Though we're only two issues into Ram V. and Rafael Albuquerque's all-new run on Detective Comics the pair are already making big waves with the Batman and his rogue's gallery. Issue #1064 of the long running series continued the story they began last month but also brought back a fan-favorite villain into the fold, Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. Having not made a major appearance since the Joker War days, the former District Attorney turned criminal has now turned, pardon the pun, face, and appears to be on the straight and narrow. Along with that new outlook on life comes a new look for his exterior as well. Spoilers follow for Detective Comics #1064!

As the episode begins, a young woman is singing a song in a bar (named for the Hindu god Bhairava, a tease) while Harvey Dent watches. Wearing a neatly tailored three-piece suit, Dent is also sporting a gold mask on the left side of his face. Dent is also sporting a brand new coin, one with a large bat image on one side, tying into the series' larger narrative of Barbatos that appears to be in play with the comic. Who should join Harvey at his table? None other than Bruce Wayne. While Bruce ponders that something has changed with Gotham (lest we forget he's lost most of his fortune), Harvey reiterates that he's no longer a part of any underground dealings....

(Photo: dc)

That is until the final sequence of the issue. After leaving the bar, Dent is confronted by the new bad guys on the block, the Orgham's, an ancient and seemingly evil new crime family that will lay claim to specific properties across Gotham City. Their name Orgham of course being the precursor to the family that would become the Arkhams. Dent finds himself ambushed by the group only to have a mysterious mist blown on his face, seemingly the same one that Batman has been watching kill people all over Gotham City.

As he falls to the ground in anguish, and the Orgham's tease that for their plans to work they need him back on top of Gotham's Underworld, Harvey hears that familiar voice, the one that asks for control again, suggesting that they flip for who takes control of their body. Two-Face is back.

You can check out the cover and full solicitation for the next issue of Detective Comics below, which teases even more for Two-Face to do.

Detective Comics #1064

JUL223729

(W) Ram V., Simon Spurrier (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Dani (CA) Evan Cagle

It's a tango to the death as Batman dances with an old flame while trying not to catch on fire. Using the new information about "black noise," Batman investigates the music box in his possession some more, which leads him to question whether music is actually able to contain physics-altering properties. Later, this theory is tested with Two-Face.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2022

SRP: $4.99