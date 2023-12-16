DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Fan-Favorite Characters

The Dawn of DC initiative is still going strong, providing fresh updates on a wide array of characters — and two are getting brand-new costumes. On Friday, DC released the solicitations for their March 2024 comics, including the first look at the upcoming Green Arrow #10. As the synopsis and cover reveals, the issue will introduce a team-up between Emiko Queen / Red Arrow, Red Canary, Cissie King-Jones / Arrowette, and Mia Dearden / Speedy, who will all be working as agents of Amanda Waller. As part of their reintroduction, Speedy and Arrowette are both sporting new costumes, which you can check out below.

Roy Harper is missing. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family…which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!

Who Is Mia Dearden?

Created by Kevin Smith and Phil Hester, Mia was initially introduced a victim of child sex work who was taken under Oliver Queen / Green Arrow's wing, and became the second incarnation of Speedy. She became a key component of the ArrowFam, as well as a member of the Teen Titans. While Mia was missing from the early days of the New 52 relaunch, she would go on to inspire other elements of Green Arrow canon, particularly the characters Thea Queen and Mia Smoak-Queen on The CW's Arrow. Mia was eventually reimagined within the New 52 as the daughter of a corrupt billionaire, and in the years since, her appearances have consisted of scenes outside of the main DC continuity, or as a vision in 2021's Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

How Many Issues Is the New Green Arrow Series?

On Friday, it was confirmed that the current Green Arrow series, which was believed to only be a twelve-issue maxiseries, has now been promoted to an ongoing series. This is the second time that Green Arrow, which is written by Joshua Williamson with lead art by Sean Izaakse, has been upgraded, as it was initially announced as just a six-issue miniseries.

"Let's put the rumors to rest – GREEN ARROW is officially an ONGOING SERIES again!!" Williamson wrote on Twitter to announce the news. "A HUGE thanks to all the amazing Star City citizens out there who made this possible. We're making this book for YOU, the fans, and I can't wait to show off what @SeanIzaakse and I have in store!"

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?



In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was previously upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six.

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion."

