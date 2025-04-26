DC Reveals Who Has Martian Manhunter’s Powers, and It’s the Worst-Case Scenario

Play video

Fans were shocked to learn that the villainous group Inferno was actually the Legion of Doom, though everything was clearly not what it seemed, as this Legion was a blast from the past. We Are Yesterday part 1 set the stage for how that came to be, and in the story’s second chapter in Justice League Unlimited #6, we learn how it was even possible to bring that team together. That is directly linked to who ended up getting Martian Manhunter’s powers after Absolute Power, and it really is the worst person that could have inherited them. Spoilers incoming for Justice League Unlimited #6, so if you haven’t read the issue yet, you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue begins with Gorilla Grodd sitting in Gorilla City’s prison after the events of We Are Yesterday part 1 when he takes note of a mysterious echo. Grodd starts to hear “mysterious echoes of another”, and then describes it as a “telepathic scream in the ether” and a “disembodied energy seeking a host.”

Grodd then uses his force of mind to draw the disembodied energy towards himself, and when he finally makes contact, he says, “My consciousness explodes.” At this point, a multi-colored energy can be seen around his head, almost taking the shape of a crown, and Grodd soon realizes exactly what happened and who this power upgrade came from.

Screenshot

Grodd thinks to himself, “As these powers add themselves to my own, lingering images drift into consciousness. These, these are the powers of the Martian Manhunter. I have no idea how they have become severed from their host, but they are now mine to command, increasing my force of mind, telephony, telekinesis, and now more, exponentially more.”

Grodd breaks the chains that hold him in the cell and then destroys the cell door, as Martian Manhunter’s powers have now made him extremely lethal, and he was already a force to be reckoned with before. We see him start to use Martian Manhunter’s added powerset pretty much immediately in order to set his expansive plans in motion, and you can check out what happened in the images above.

As for Manhunter, he has been attempting to deal with the loss of these abilities, though initially he kept it a secret from the rest of the League. When it was revealed during a mission, he left temporarily, and the team has been trying to figure out who absorbed his powers. Now Grodd has managed to use those powers to eliminate the challenges of time and space in creating the ultimate foe for the League. You can find the official description for Justice League Unlimited #6 below.

“WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 2! The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is… off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience — but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow!”

What have you thought of We Are Yesterday so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!