"Temporarily out of stock." That's the notice awaiting Amazon shoppers trying to buy a copy of Grant Morrison's Batman Omnibus Vol. 1, which soared to the #1 spot on the retailer's DC Comics & Graphic Novels section of the Amazon Best Sellers list. DC Studios co-chief James Gunn named the book — the first of three super-sized collections comprising Morrison's Batman and son saga — as an inspiration for The Brave and the Bold, a live-action film introducing the DC Universe's Batman and Robin. The book has also sold out on online retailers like Barnes & Noble, which has similarly posted a notice that the book is "temporarily out of stock online."

Last week, Gunn and his DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran revealed the first ten projects of their DC slate, including the live-action feature films Superman: Legacy, The Authority, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the HBO Max series Booster Gold. Gunn then tweeted the "touchstone" comics inspiring "the feel, the look, or the tone" of the new DC Universe to his 1.5 million Twitter followers, including:

Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1

Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition

The Authority Omnibus



Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore: Volume One

We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out! pic.twitter.com/34KrVPeEL5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

After paperback editions of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Booster Gold: Past Imperfect sold out online, Gunn tweeted: "Just talked to [DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher] Jim Lee about everything selling out, but the fine folks at @DCComics will have more coming soon."

Originally published in 2018, the first of three omnibus editions collects more than two dozen issues from Morrison's Batman run, including Batman & Son — which introduced Bruce Wayne's son, Damian Wayne, who would become the new Robin — and Batman: The Black Glove and Batman R.I.P. Also available are Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, spanning such arcs as Batman: Reborn and Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne.



(Photo: DC Comics)

During a slate presentation, Gunn described Brave and the Bold as a "very strange father-and-son story" that is "based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs." Morrison introduced Damian as the young son of Bruce Wayne and the assassin Talia al Ghul — daughter of Bat-adversary Ra's al Ghul — who was raised by the League of Assassins for the first years of his life.

The film, which has not set a release date, will star an actor who is not Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson. The Brave and the Bold will feature other members of the Bat-Family, Batman's partners in crime-fighting that has in the comics counted such characters as Dick Grayson's Nightwing, Jason Todd's Red Hood, Barbara Gordon's Batgirl, and Tim Drake's Robin.

