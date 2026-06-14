DC’s Absolute Universe Just Revealed An Iconic Batman Character (And They Are Debuting Soon)

In the world of conics, there’s nothing hotter than DC’s Absolute Universe, and the hot streak shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Green Arrow and Catwoman are the latest characters to get their very own Absolute series, but we’ve also seen new additions like the Robins, Poison Ivy, and Zatanna. Now another iconic Batman character is set to make their Absolute debut, and they are set to make that debut pretty soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend is HeroesCon, and the weekend comics celebration brought us some unexpected announcements for DC’s Absolute Universe. During DC’s panel, Scott Snyder revealed that Absolute Batgirl will be making her debut in Absolute Batman #24, and revealed the first look at the design to fans in attendance, though we have a look at her reveal courtesy of Chris Anton below.

FIRST LOOK: Barbara Gordon becomes Absolute Batgirl AKA THE BAT in Absolute Batman #24!



She’ll be using modified gear and tech, including her father’s coat. pic.twitter.com/M6LEF2EgZJ — Chris Anton @ HeroesCon 2026 (@thechrisanton) June 14, 2026

Everything We Know About Absolute Batgirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The panel revealed the first look at Absolute Batgirl, who is now going by The Bat in the series. We can see that she’s wearing a similar mask to Batman and armor underneath with what appears to be a yellow, almost spray-painted symbol. She’s wearing tactical boots and pants with a brown trench coat over top, and is wielding a shotgun. Anton also noted that she is wearing Kevlar under the coat and is more akin to an MMA fighter. The trench coat is her father’s, and she is the only one who knows Batman is innocent.

If you haven’t been following the series, here’s what you might have missed. Throughout the series, Barbara has been a supporter of Batman, pointing to the people he’s saved and the good he’s done even amongst all his detractors in Gotham. During the series, she found him at one of his lowest points, and while she could have likely brought him in with other officers, she let him go instead, though she kept his cowl that he left behind.

Barbara actively continued to help Batman after he contacted her and told her the reason why he contacted her specifically is that he knew she was a good cop. Barbara would actually help him against Poison Ivy, though that’s also where Batman’s methods shocked her after he destroyed the last remaining piece of humanity in Isley, even after she gave him what he wanted.

The final piece of all this just recently happened after Scarecrow came to town. Scarecrow is able to drive people towards doing terrible things, and sadly he was able to do just that to James Gordon, sending the now insanely paranoid Gordon over the edge of a building to his death below. Scarecrow was clearly the one at fault, but everyone else only saw Batman at the scene. When Barbara reached out to Batman through the cowl to ask if he killed her father, he never answered.

These circumstances put Barbara’s Absolute incarnation into proper context, but Anton adds some welcome details. She’s wearing the Batman cowl she found, and she’s also wearing her father’s trench coat as a way to honor him. What she’s not doing is hunting Batman, as she knows Batman didn’t kill her father.

At the moment, Batman is in a spiral due to what’s happening with Scarecrow, so as he deals with that, she takes up the mantle of The Bat at night to find Scarecrow and avenge her father. The shotgun she’s using is the same one that Batman took from Alfred and changed to a Batarang shotgun, so while it still packs a punch, it’s also non-lethal.

We don’t have to wait too long before her debut, as Absolute Batgirl will appear in Absolute Batman #24, which hits comic stores in September 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!