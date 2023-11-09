Deadpool Ponders the Multiverse in Seven Slaughters Preview (Exclusive)

The multiverse is on Deadpool's mind in a preview of his latest comic. The Merc With a Mouth is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, as evidenced by the anticipation for his first film under the Marvel Studios banner, Deadpool 3. There's a belief Deadpool 3 will lean heavily into Marvel's Multiverse Saga, with several actors rumored to make their returns to the X-Men franchise alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. As for Deadpool in the comics, his latest one-shot teases some questions about the multiverse during a week-long killing spree.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1. The special one-shot includes seven short stories correlating with the seven days of the week, from creators Cullen Bunn, Phillip Sevy, Guru-eFX, Justina Ireland, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, Frank D'Armata, Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Cody Ziglar, Federica Mancin, Bryan Valenza, Steve Foxe, Gerardo Sandoval, Protobunker's Dono Sánchez-Almara, Marc Guggenheim, Whilce Portacio, and Arif Prianto.

The theme of Deadpool: Seven Slaughters is that Wade Wilson has seven days to commit seven kills. The preview shows off pages from all seven of the stories, with the first featuring Deadpool's multiverse conversation with a doctor he's rescuing. Deadpool sees all the possibilities the multiverse opens up, especially at second chances. Other stories feature Deadpool's creator, Rob Liefeld, a trip to the Limbo Embassy in New York City, a reunion with Deadpool, Diamondback, and Outlaw, and a new love interest named Sanction.

Dogpool is coming to Deadpool 3

Earlier this morning, Ryan Reynolds revealed Dogpool will be among the cast of Deadpool 3. We also got the news that the Deadpool sequel will arrive in theaters in the summer of 2024 after it was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

"Did @Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell," Reynolds wrote in a social media post. "But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com

in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The exclusive preview of Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 15th.