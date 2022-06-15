Do A Powerbomb #1 Review: A Brilliant One-of-a-Kind Wrestling Adventure

✖

The world of professional wrestling is equal parts entertaining and surreal, and that's part of why it translates so seamlessly to other mediums. The larger-than-life aspects of the sport lend themselves so well to the fantastical, and this is captured brilliantly in Do A Powerbomb, a new series crafted by writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson, colorist Mike Spencer, and letterer Rus Wooton. Do A Powerbomb grounds its vibrant world with beats of legacy, grief, and more, and then throws in a touch of the supernatural to deliver a one-of-a-kind story that deserves all the praise it will undoubtedly receive, and I couldn't recommend it more.

Do A Powerbomb introduces readers to Lona Steelrose, the daughter of one of wrestling's biggest stars and Tokyo Grand World's Heavyweight Champion. The series quickly establishes a look and vibe that is unquestionably wrestling and the enthusiasm Johnson has for the sport is clearly evident on every page, with sequences that feel as if they were pulled directly from a classic wrestling broadcast. The visual style embraces the vibrant colors and bold designs wrestling fans are accustomed to, and though they carry a bit of that vintage appeal, this story and the world it takes place in still feel modern and relevant.

You can also tell Johnson has watched more than a few promos, and that authenticity continues into the matches themselves. Wooton's stellar work immerses you further into the action taking place in the ring, ensuring you feel every punch, elbow strike, and submission, making you feel as if you were truly at ringside. Meanwhile, Spencer's colors crackle with energy (literally in some cases) and the distinct color palette ensures each battle feels special and unique.

The work of this dynamite art team is just as effective in the more personal moments, and you might find yourself reeling from a few of those moments. Grief, disappointment, regret, hope, and determination are all uniquely explored and all leave a lasting impact, and it would be difficult not to empathize with Lona Steelrose's plight. You're unquestionably rooting for her, but enough is conveyed about where the other characters are coming from to give the conflict substance and authenticity.

Then it all gets a twist that is full of promise and truly sets into motion the other major element of the series, making an already stellar debut even better. When I say that no wrestling fan should miss Do A Powerbomb, that isn't hyperbole, though I would also say those who aren't as familiar with the wrestling world will find plenty to enjoy through its strong characters and compelling storytelling, and perhaps you'll find yourself intrigued by professional wrestling when all is said and done. Do A Powerbomb's only flaw is that issue #2 isn't here yet, so if it wasn't apparent already, I really couldn't recommend this series more.

