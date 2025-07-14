One of the Biggest Steam Games Ever Is Now Steam Deck Verified

A massive Steam game is now Steam Deck verified, marking a huge win for owners of the handheld device. The Steam Deck is a game changing device. Not only is it a great standalone device for people who want to take console-level games on the go, but it’s a great companion for PC gamers. If you’re someone who has a massive Steam library, the Steam Deck takes all of your games and progress and allows you to take it wherever you want. Not every game runs on Steam Deck super smoothly, but a lot of really tremendous titles do. It’s a heck of a device and one that has inspired a lot of competitors.

One of the key things about the Steam Deck is that it gives the user a lot of freedom. You can theoretically play any game on it, but it can come at the risk of a lot of problems. As a result, Steam created a sort of rating for different games. The ratings go as follows: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. Verified means it has been tested specifically for Steam Deck and optimized for the handheld. Playable means it may work just fine, but require some extra effort for an optimal experience such as accessing a launcher or tweaking the game’s settings to run well. Unsupported means that the game doesn’t work on Steam Deck and this is usually the result of it being a VR game or have different hardware requirements. Unknown just hasn’t been tested for Steam Deck.

For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 is not “Steam Deck Verified” because it requires users to use the Rockstar Games launcher. If you try to launch it without being connected to the internet, you won’t be able to sign in through the Rockstar launcher, something that can be cumbersome if you’re on a flight or without any kind of access to internet.

With all of that said, games are continuously being tested and updated for Steam Deck. The latest game to become Steam Deck verified is Palworld, a game that took the world by storm in 2024. The Pokemon-like game was a juggernaut last year and while the hype has died down a bit, it still has a dedicated and loyal following that keep up with it. The idea of playing Palworld on Steam Deck is extremely exciting and one that fans likely won’t want to pass up on.

