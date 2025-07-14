New Peacemaker Trailer Finally Explains DCU Canon Issues by Confirming a Major Theory

DC Studios has released a new Peacemaker Season 2 trailer, which fans can find playing before James Gunn’s Superman in certain markets. More than just a mere promotional tool, the new preview for Peacemaker Season 2 actually drops a big (and much-needed) reveal on DC Universe fans: How John Cena’s Peacemaker and his team still even exist within the new DCU. The first Peacemaker Season 2 trailers hinted at it, but this latest makes it the entire centerpiece of the story: Peacemaker is hopping dimensions, and he’s never looking back!

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer 2 Explained

The footage from the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer shown in theaters starts with Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) and his best pal Eagly the eagle accessing his father Auggie/White Dragon’s room of interdimensional portals. The pair ends up in the new DCU, a reality that Peacemaker quickly recognizes as brighter and more hopeful than his own – including a variant life in which he seems to be a much more respected figure.

Smith seems to quickly hatch a plan to surveil this new reality with help from his buddy, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and the endgame plan seems clear, based on the previous trailer: For Peacemaker to cross over permanently and replace his own variant in the DCU (with Vigilante and others possibly scheming to do the same). There’s plenty of footage in the sizzle reel that suggests that A) Peacemaker playing in two realities will get complicated, as he tries to maintain his life in the old DCEU as normal, while still going on infiltration “missions” in the DCU, as he tries to track down and assassinate his target. And B) The plan will go sideways, as we see hints of characters from both realities battling Peacemaker and co.

Weirdly enough, Peacemaker Season 2 now seems positioned as a crucial bridge piece for the franchise: a final epilogue for the DCEU before helping Superman launch the new era of the DCU. That said, Gunn is smart to make the show “crucial” only for the diehard fans who get hung up on issues of franchise universe continuity; for the general public, Superman will be enough of an introduction to the DCU, without worrying about whether or not the Peacemaker the saw in Gunn’s film is the same one Cena is playing on TV.

Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.