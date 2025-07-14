Every New Anime Premiering This Week (July 14th)

Another week passes, and another stacked slate of anime gets ready to drop. We’re now well and truly into the Summer 2025 anime season, and most of the big shows have already dropped their first episodes. But, there are still some gigantic anime left to premiere this week. So far, anime fans have tucked into the return of hits like My Dress-Up Darling and Dandadan, exciting new shows like The Summer Hikaru Died and The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, as well as some off-kilter comedies, like CITY THE ANIMATION and New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

This week’s offerings aren’t as eclectic or diverse, but three of the biggest shonen series are coming back for new installments, and you really won’t want to miss them. On top of that, there’s a new slice-of-life music series that looks like it’s delivering good vibes all round, for when you want a break from the high-octane action. Here’s all the new anime releasing this week.

This Week’s Biggest Anime Releases

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

There are two GIGANTIC shonen anime returning to our screens this week, although one comes with a big catch. The first is Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8. Production I.G. returns for the second season of the acclaimed action/comedy series. Following Season 1’s bombshell finale, with the Third Defense Force now being aware of Kafka’s powers, it’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic of the team changes in the coming season. The release of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is a double-edged sword for fans. While they’re happy the anime is coming back, Naoya Matsumoto’s manga is also coming to an end.

Secondly, and most importantly, it’s finally time for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle! However, unless you’re reading this from Japan or have a lot of disposable income for an impromptu flight, you’ll still be waiting a while to watch it. The film opens in Japanese theaters this week. However, U.S. fans have another two months to wait before we can get our hands on it.

Capping off the shonen releases, the second cour of Netflix’s Sakamoto Days lands back on the streamer this week. The series hasn’t been the pop culture sensation that Netflix and TMS Entertainment were likely hoping for. But, many fans have still enjoyed Taro Sakamoto’s non-lethal hitman hijinks.

Those are the big three releases this week. In all honesty, it’s a quiet week in terms of the quantity of new releases. But there is one more show dropping this week that you might also want to check out. Harmony of Millie-Feuille is a new anime created by Pony Canyon and Takuya Yamanaka. Produced by Jumondou, the series follows Uta Komaki, a first-year high school student who wants to overcome her awkwardness and join the school’s music program.

This Week’s Anime Line-Up

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

MONDAY – 7/14 Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix)

THURSDAY – 7/17 Harmony of Millie-Feuille

FRIDAY – 7/18 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle (In Theaters Only in Japan)

SATURDAY – 7/19 Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (Crunchyroll, X)



