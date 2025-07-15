HBO’s Harry Potter Reveals First Look at Nick Frost As Hagrid (& It’s Perfect)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is now officially in production, and to commemorate the milestone, fans have been treated to images of some cast members in-costume. We’ve already seen young Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry in his Hogwarts school robes, and now we’ve gotten a first look at one of Mr. Potter’s first friends in the Wizarding World. HBO has unveiled an image of Nick Frost as Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. The actor looks to be a perfect fit for the role as he sports the character’s trademark beard and long hair. There’s a strong resemblance to Robbie Coltrane’s appearance from the Harry Potter movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frost was one of the first actors attached to the Harry Potter TV show. Word of his casting first broke back in March, but he wasn’t confirmed to star until April. He’s part of a star-studded group of performers who will portray the Hogwarts staff and faculty, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Check out the image of Frost as Hagrid in the space below:

Last month, Frost discussed his approach to playing Hagrid, underscoring the importance of leaving his own mark on the character. He mentioned that because the Harry Potter show will cover a book in each season, he will have plenty of time to explore the various sides of Hagrid, crafting a well-rounded portrayal that honors the source material and Coltrane’s iconic turn while also standing on its own merits. “He’s funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike,” Frost said about Hagrid.

Harry Potter is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027. As production gears up, new behind-the-scenes set images have given people a look at the Great Hall in Hogwarts. Additionally, some other key casting updates were recently announced, including Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley and Anton Lesser as Mr. Ollivander.

Coltrane is obviously a very tough act to follow as Hagrid, as the actor quickly established himself as a fan favorite in the films. Frost should prove to be a great choice for the role, however, as he boasts several qualities and traits that are perfectly befitting of Hagrid. He has plenty of experience working with comedy and high-profile genre fare, so he should be a source of levity — particularly in the early seasons as he introduces Harry to the Wizarding World and becomes an endearing life-long companion to the young wizards.

The aesthetics are such a massive part of the Harry Potter iconography — not just the design of the sets and locations but also the character costumes. It’s important for the Harry Potter creative team to get those aspects right, and they’ve succeeded here. While it’s borderline impossible to not draw comparisons between Frost and Coltrane in their respective looks, the crew on the show has done a great job of transforming the actor into the Hogwarts groundskeeper. If Frost’s performance is as compelling and entertaining as he’s teased, then he should slip right into the role and make it easy for viewers to buy him as the friendly half-giant.

What do you think of Frost’s look as Hagrid? Let us know in the comments!