Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Trailer Released

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, the epic Doctor Who transmedia event, is in full swing. Titan Comics released a trailer for its part in the story. Titan's trailer spotlights the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious graphic novel, collecting issues #1 and #2 of the Time Lord Victorious comic book that began the event. The comic features the most beloved Doctor, the Tenth Doctor (portrayed by David Tennant), for a story written by Jody Houser and featuring artwork by Roberta Ingranata. The tale is titled "Defender of the Daleks." As the title suggests, the story finds the Doctor in a most unusual position: coming to the aid of his greatest enemies, the Daleks. Here's the synopsis:

"The Tenth Doctor awakes in a timeline that is not his own, finding himself pursued, impossibly, by the entire Dalek Empire. Even more impossibly, the Daleks are losing a battle with a race who ceased to exist long ago. The Dalek Emperor needs help, and there's only one person in the universe more terrifying than Daleks – but can the Doctor ever trust the Dalek Emperor, and be willing to save his Empire?"

What do you think of the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious trailer? Let us know in the comments, and keep reading to see preview pages from the story.