Dr. Doom Assembles His Own X-Men Team

It looks like Doctor Doom may be heading to Krakoa. At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, members of Marvel's X-Office were on hand to tease upcoming stories featuring everyone's favorite mutants. As a part of the line's plans is the introduction of Dr. Doom's very own team of X-Men. In a cover reveal for X-Men #29 by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara, Doom can be seen with his own team fighting the likes of Wolverine and new mutant Ms. Marvel.

"This is Doctor Doom with his own personal team of mutants," X-Men editor Jordan D. White said at the Comic-Con panel (via PopVerse).

Breaking news:



There will be a whole team of brand new mutants introduced this year in X-Men #29, we'll call them the X-Men of Doom!



More details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/BujQUQSv3A — Pulp 716: Coffee & Comics (@pulp716) July 21, 2023

Cassara added, "When you're creating new mutants, or superheroes in general, I have a daughter who loves Pokemon, so it's like, what kind of Pokemon do you have? Here's an electrical type, here's a plant type…"

Is Doctor Doom going to be in the Fantastic Four movie?

Little has been unveiled about Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot other than the fact Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will be the one directing the feature. It's unclear just who, exactly, Marvel's First Family will be facing off against in the picture, though many are hoping Victor von Doom will make an appearance in some shape, way, or form. Whatever the case, Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said the cast would feature a mix of A-list talent and Hollywood newcomers.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige said. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

X-Men #29 is currently set to hit the shelves at your local comic shop this December. Fantastic Four is being directed by Matt Shakman from a script by MCU newcomers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The film is currently slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

Who do you want to see in Marvel's First Family this time around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!