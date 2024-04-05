Danny Lore Pairs Blade's Daughter Bloodline With Dracula in Blood Hunt (Exclusive)

Marvel's upcoming event Blood Hunt will see heroes working together to stop the vampire hoard, but there's one partnership that no one would have ever predicted. If vampires are running wild, you can expect Bladeto play a central role in the conflict. However, nowadays he isn't working alone, as his daughter Brielle "Bloodline" Brooks is also joining the vampire-slaying business. But one thing the lead-up to Blood Hunt has revealed is Blade has also formed an uneasy alliance with his greatest enemy, Dracula, the King of Vampires. And in even more surprising news, Dracula has taken an interest in Bloodline as well. ComicBook.com spoke to writer Danny Lore about Dracula: Blood Hunt, a three-issue miniseries that ties into Blood Hunt. Lore discussed some of the developments in Dracula: Blood Hunt, including Bloodline's hero journey, how she feels about participating in her first major Marvel crossover, what it's been like writing Dracula and Bloodline together, working with artist Vincenzo Carratù, and more. We can also reveal an exclusive first look at pages from Dracula: Bloodline #1 by Carratù and colorist David Curiel.

Bloodline's first Marvel crossover ComicBook.com: You've been able to guide Bloodline's hero journey in her early career, but Blood Hunt will be her first time participating in a company-wide crossover. What storytelling challenges and opportunities does that open up for you? Danny Lore: There's always a puzzle element for me when it comes to writing comics, in the ways that panels and page limits play out. It's an even more exciting puzzle when you are thrown into the greater world adventures. You want to make sure to show why this character needs to have a tie in, and why what's going on in their heads spills outside of the main event. At the same time, there's so much you want to make sure is saved for the books that others are working on!

Joining the family business How does Bloodline feel about joining the family business? We've seen her working side-by-side with Blade in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, but what's her overall mindset as Dracula: Blood Hunt begins? What's important for Brielle is that it isn't a family business for her. Taking down evil is the right thing to do. It is a code of ethics that was instilled by her mother, and a set of tools given to her by her father. So far, it's been this simple: fight evil, and try to help those that are ready to be helped.

Dracula and Bloodline's partnership Blood Hunt is making for some intriguing alliances, with Blade and Dracula fighting on the same side. What can you say about Dracula taking an interest in Brielle? I'm guessing it's not because of the newfound truce with Blade. And what has the experience been like bouncing those characters off each other? I can't say MUCH, because it's so much more fun to watch things unfold in the event, but Dracula always has his reasons for doing what he does. And if he's got an invested interest in saving the daughter of one of his greatest enemies, it's just going to get more and more exciting as the pieces get put together. In terms of them bouncing off each other, I think that the most interesting aspect is the collision of Bri's lack of trust (in Dracula) and Dracula's impatience. The Lord of Vampires isn't exactly built for babysitting duties, and the stubbornness of adult mortals makes him want to hang them out to dry.

Collaborating with Vincenzo Carratu What has Vincenzo Carratu brought to the table on the artistic side? Are there any pages you can't wait for readers to check out? I squeal about every page that Vincenzo is doing, but his Dracula in particular is so cool. The balance he strikes between Dracula's coldness and Bri's animated-teenness in the face of an apocalypse is really fun.

