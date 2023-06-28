DSTLRY Reveals Mominu, Its First Toy Collectible (Exclusive)

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first collectible from DSTLRY, the creator-owned comics publisher founded by former Comixology executives. The collectible is a 5-inch "designer art toy" of the character "Mominu" designed by manga artist and DSTLRY Founding Creator Junko Mizuno (Pure Trance). Mizuno's first version of Mominu, where the character is holding DSTLRY's "D" monogram, will be limited to a 500-unit run, including a 1-in-5 variant colorway. Future Monimureleases will see new Mominu colorways from other DSTLRY artists. The figure's shape comes from that of a red panda. Its colorway is inspired by The Devil's Cut, drawing on Western and Japanese devils and demons.

The Devil's Cut is DSTLRY's first print and digital comics release, which includes 11 stories from DSTLRY's Founding Creators and friends. Releasing on August 30th, The Devil's Cut will ship with a 1-in-100 FOC variant cover by Mizuno, celebrating Monimu's creation. Stores eligible for the variant cover can also buy the Mominu art toy, with toy orders allocated to meet demand. The toy will be available through both Lunar Distribution and Diamond Comic Distributors.

(Photo: Mominu and Mominu variant)

"Mominu fits the concept of DSTLRY perfectly—edgy and fierce, but sometimes sweet," said Mizuno in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "It was very exciting and challenging to design my first-ever original shape other artists will interpret. I can't wait to see what other artists do with Mominu!"

What is DSTLRY?

Developed by Comixology co-founder and former CEO David Steinberger and former Comixology Head of Content Chip Mosher, DSTLRY is a new publisher of creator-owned comics seeking to change what that looks like. DSTLRY will publish its comics in premium, oversized format at comic book stores and as digital issues. Digital issues will be available for up to one week after release and become owned in full by the purchaser. The owner can resell those issues on DSTLRY's marketplace, which the company describes as "Stub Hub for digital comics."

(Photo: The Devil's Cut #1 Mominu variant by Junko Mizuno (not the final trade dress))

DSTLRY's Founding Creators have equity in the company. Those Founding Creators include Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches), Tula Lotay (Barnstormers), James Tynion IV (Something Is Killing the Children, The Joker War), Junko Mizuno (Pure Trance, Ravina the Witch?), Ram V (Detective Comics, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Mercy), Joëlle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman), Jock (Batman: One Dark Knight, Wytches), Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman, Batgirls), Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets, Joker), Elsa Charretier (Love Everlasting, November), Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn), Lee Garbett (Spider-Man, Skyward), Marc Bernardin (Adora and the Distance, Star Trek: Picard), Jamie McKelvie (The Wicked + The Divine, Captain Carter), and Founding Editor Will Dennis (Y: The Last Man, Snow Angels).

"Comic creators have historically received the short end of the stick when they create great characters and storylines for traditional publishers," Steinberger and Mosher said in a joint statement when they announced the publisher. "DSTLRY is truly a creator-owned endeavor, with creators co-owning the company their creations fuel. It just makes sense that as creators help build the brand, they receive equity."

DSTLRY's investors include international publishers Kodansha USA and Groupe Delcourt, and its Advisory Board includes video game industry executive John Schappert, tech strategist Mike Vorhaus, and film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. "Chip and David have a rare pairing of skills, the ability to recognize true artistry and the technological wherewithal to elevate it," di Bonaventura said in a press release unveiling DSTLRY. "Artistic growth is spurred when its creators are nurtured and properly compensated for their achievements. This new system and its shared equity model will provide an invigorating environment which will foster great storytelling."

The Devil's Cut goes on sale on August 30th. DSTLRY's first eight series will launch out of the issue. Those eight launchpad stories are "Spectregraph" by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar, "Shepherd" by Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Lee Loughridge, and Bernardo Brice, "8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece" by Elsa Charretier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles, "A Blessed Day" by Mirka Andolfo, Fabio Amelia, Arancia Studio, and Steve Orlando, "The Stowaway" by Jock, "Deleted Scene, #2" by Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Jared K. Fletcher, "White Boat" by Scott Snyder, Francesco Francavilla, Andworld Design, and Tyler Jennes, and "What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee?" by Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings.