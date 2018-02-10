Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Archie’ #28

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Archie #28, due out next week.

In the issue, which sees the core four celebrating Valentine’s Day as every relationship in town seems to be in chaos, writer Mark Waid and the art team of Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Jack Morelli get an assist from new co-writer Ian Flynn, best known for his work on Archie’s video game adaptations, including the long-running Sonic the Hegehog series.

“It can be intimidating directing the course of Archie’s premier title, especially with all the attention it’s getting these days,” Flynn told ComicBook.com in a statement. “But Archie and the gang have always been a welcoming bunch, so they certainly take the edge off. And any opportunity to write Jughead is always a delight. I think Mark Waid and I have put together what will be one of the most exciting and intense Archie story arcs ever!”

You can see the pages in the attached image gallery and the solicitation text below.

Archie #28 is on sale next Wednesday, February 14, in comic shops and online. You can pre-order a digital copy from ComiXology now.

ARCHIE #28

With every last relationship in Riverdale in chaos, who’s with who? Archie has had to make some difficult choices in the last few months, but what does he do when the next choice he makes will spell disaster?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Thomas Pitilli, Dan Schoening

On Sale Date: 2/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.