ComicBook Nation: Fast X Review & Major Marvel Character Death Leaks

The ComicBook Nation Crew is FAMILY today, as they review Fast X and discuss the future of The Fast Saga. They also debate the major Marvel character death that leaked in the press – and all the controversy it caused.

On the streaming front, we give quick impressions of Hulu's remake of White Men Can't Jump, and revisit Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now that it is streaming on Disney+. PLUS: Some iconic Marvel (Avengers) and DC (Titans) superhero teams get big comic book relaunches!

In his ComicBook.com review of Fast X, critic (and our guest host!) Spencer Perry says:

At its core, Fast X has strayed entirely from what people like about the best movies in the franchise: the ensemble cast together, the world-traveling scope that was shot on location, and the practical car effects. There are pieces of all these things, but not enough for a movie that has clearly spent hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars to make it to the big screen on this particular release date. Is the action still slick and fun? For the most part. Are you going to have a good time at the movies while watching it? Probably. But if you consider the mechanical elements that made your favorite movies in this series what they are, you will notice their absence here. Fast X has fundamentally dropped the ball in terms of what made it so special from other franchises. Even if Fast X appears to have lost some of its identity, if it's promising us at least one more movie where Jason Momoa is running around like an unhinged goblin that's watched too many Saw movies, that's not the most awful thing. Rating: 2.5 out of 5

