Death of Ms. Marvel Comic Brings Back Character's Co-Creator to Write

Earlier today comic fans were stunned when an upcoming Marvel Comics title leaked, confirming a major character death in the pages of a new issue. After a few hours of trying to contain the news, Marvel relented and confirmed that Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel will die in an upcoming issue of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of Amazing Spider-Man. Marvel has now released even more details about the fall out of Kamala's death, revealing a special one-shot that will be released titled "Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel." The biggest surprise of this however is that Kamala Khan's co-creator G. Willow Wilson is set to return to co-write it.

Described as "an essential issue crafted by an all-star lineup of talent," G. Willow Wilson will be joined by the fan-favorite writer of Ms. Marvel's previous solo series, Saladin Ahmed; but also Mark Waid, who wrote Kamala Khan when she first joined The Avengers, and in her years with the Champions. This new issue, set to be released in July, marks the first time in over four years that Wilson has returned to write the character in print. Marvel's official description for the one-shot reads as follows:

"In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death's impact on all of Marvel's heroes. The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars!"

(Photo: MARVEL)

Artists Humberto Ramos, Takeshi Miyazawa & Andrea Di Vito will contribte to the issue as well which features a cover by Kaare Andrews.

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells previously said in an interview The Popverse. "People will be upset...Nick's a mad man, so he was completely down. I don't know how it went when he ran it up the ladder, but I'm very excited for people to read issue 26."