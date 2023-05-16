Marvel Confirms Major Character Death Is Coming

After spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #26 leaked online Tuesday morning, Marvel decided to bare all by the afternoon. Instead of waiting for the issue's release on May 31st, the House of Ideas went ahead and unveiled the character that's being killed off in a highly divisive move. Full spoilers up ahead in Amazing Spider-Man #26! Proceed with caution if you want to wait until the comic issue is released.

In a new piece shared by Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed Ms. Marvel herself, Kamala Khan, will be the character killed off during the events of the comic later this month. Though Khan has appeared in the current Amazing Spider-Man run, her role hasn't been all too large, making her death that much more surprising.

Last month, Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells said he was advised by Marvel officials to avoid appearing at conventions for the forseeable futures due to expected backlash after Amazing Spider-Man #26 was released.

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Wells said in an interview The Popverse. "People will be upset."

He added, "Nick's a mad man, so he was completely down. I don't know how it went when he ran it up the ladder, but I'm very excited for people to read issue 26."

In the same interview, Wells said he hopes he's only half done with his Spider-Man story.

"Well, I see myself a little past issue 50 at the very least. Once we get there we just have to see," he added. "I'm getting busier with other things, but I'll be on this as long as I can humanly do it. If I can do it, they will have to kick me off this book. The exact length is undecided, but I'm in the long haul. I'm here until at least issue 50."

The Amazing Spider-Man #26 goes on sale May 31st from Marvel Comics.