New Firefly Series Announced

A new Firefly series is on the way. This week, the Boom! Studios announced Firefly: The Fall Guys, its first Firefly series starring the original Firefly cast since All-New Firefly concluded, sending off one member of the Serenity crew for good. Sam Humphries (Legendary Star-Lord) writes the series, teaming with artist Jordi Pérez, who previously worked on All-New Firefly, and colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). Firefly: The Fall Guys is a six-issue miniseries full of assassins, jobs gone wrong, and organized crime," seemingly taking Firefly back towards its Western influences after the previous Firefly series at Boom! Studios emphasized its sci-fi aspects. Here's Boom! Studios' official synopsis for Firefly: The Fall Guys:

"The crew is broke and out of luck. They'll have to deal with some of their shadier associates if Serenity is going to keep flying. What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew quickly turns sideways when feds, untrusting locals, and a high-profile politician get thrown into the mix…"

(Photo: Boom! Studios)

In a press release, Humphries said, "So thrilled to be welcomed into the Firefly 'verse. I love Westerns, so bringing the best bandits in the galaxy back to their buckaroo roots with a fantastic artist like Jordi has been a dream. Don't worry, there's still a giant gorram spaceship in the first issue. Yee haw!"

Perez added, "Although it's not the first time I've worked on Firefly, each time is new and special. Sam's script is giving me a great time drawing lots of adventure and fun. The Western essence of the series will be VERY present. I hope you all enjoy it".

Firefly: The Fall Guys #1 will ship with a main cover by Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul). There will also be variants by Justine Florentino (Grim), Ejikure (Batman: Urban Legends), and Ariel Olivetti (Cable).

"It's always a joy to get to come back and spend time with Mal, River, and everyone else aboard the Serenity," said editor Elizabeth Brei. "It's like getting to visit old friends and see what other death-defying adventures they've been through. This one in particular won't disappoint!"

Firefly: The Fall Guys #1 goes on sale on September 6th. The issue's solicitation information follows.