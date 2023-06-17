Firefly: The Game Returns for 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition

Gale Force 9 is publishing a super-sized anniversary edition of Firefly: The Game. This week, the board game publisher launched a GameFound crowdfunding campaign for a 10th Anniversary Edition of Firefly: The Game, which includes every expansion ever made plus a brand new never before published "Still Flyin'" Expansion. The game involves players flying their own Firefly-class ship (including the Serenity) and recruiting crew members, all the while finding jobs to keep everyone paid. Players win by being the first to complete their Story Goals, and every time they move across the board they run the risk of running into an Alliance ship or even Reavers. After launching earlier this week, the crowdfunding campaign has already generated over $1.355 million in funding.

Gale Force 9 has kept the Firefly franchise alive in tabletop form with a number of projects, including the recently released Firefly: Misbehavin' Deckbuilding Game and the Firefly Adventures cooperative game. Although its unlikely that Firefly will ever get a reboot or revival, the franchise still lives on through occasional comics and novel projects.

The 10th Anniversary Edition comes with every promo card and expansion ever made, plus 16 painted resin ships, custom dice, and a neoprene version of the game board. It also comes with an in-house storage system so players can actually put their game away in the box. In all, the Collector's Edition comes with over $400 worth of games and expansions and the crowdfunding campaign indicates that a retail version isn't in the works.

There are two pledge levels that backers can choose from. The Collector's Edition itself will be given to backers that pledge $220 or more, while an "Upgrade Kit" is available to those who already own the existing Firefly: The Game box set. You can check out the full campaign here.