Firefly Reveals the Truth Behind Wash's Return From the Dead

Firefly fans now know the truth about the return of Wash. Last month's issue of BOOM! Studios' ongoing Firefly comic book series jumped forward in time and is now telling tales set after Serenity's events, including Wash and Shephard Book's deaths. That made it especially surprising when Zoe ran into her deceased husband after spotting a job posting in his name. Firefly #26 supplies an explanation for Wash's resurrection, and it is sure to divide fans who either hoped for Wash's return or thought the idea was a misstep for Firefly. SPOILERS for Firefly #26 by Greg Pak and Pius Bak follow.

At the end of Firefly #25, Zoe shot the person she believed was impersonating her dead husband. She was shocked that the person turned out to be her dead husband. It isn't long before it becomes clear things aren't what they seem.

As Zoe suspected, Wash's return was bait for a trap. The bounty hunters tailing the old Serenity crew surround the bar and lay siege, trying to kill or capture Zoe. Wash helps protect her but, in the process, is damaged, revealing that he is an android.

Android's weren't a part of the Firefly television series. However, earlier issues of Firefly, taking place before Serenity, revealed that the Blue Sun corporation created robotic law enforcement agents with Malcolm Reynolds' personality. It seems that when they studied Mal, they also studied Wash. Those early robots were easy to distinguish from humans, but it looks like android technology has improved since then. The Wash robot looked convincingly human until its skin became torn, revealing its metal parts. Even then, the skin proved capable of healing.

The Wash robot carried more than just the pilot's personality. It also had memories of a kind, making him more sympathetic to Wash's old friends. Ultimately, the Wash robot chooses to do what Wash may have done, sacrificing himself to allow the Serenity crew to escape.

Firefly #26 is on sale now.