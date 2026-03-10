First Look at New San Junipero Comic Is a Solid Reminder That It’s The Best Black Mirror Episode (Exclusive)

The past decade has given sci-fi fans some of the best television shows in ages. Shows like Hulu’s Paradise and Alien: Earth, Apple’s Pluribus and Severance, and even Prime Video’s Fallout have been delivering great sci-fi stories that cover just about every possible corner of the genre making it a great time to be a fan. But perhaps the biggest sci-fi television series in recent years is Black Mirror, with the unique anthology series offering some absolute master works when it comes to genre television. Now, one of the best episodes of the landmark series is getting a comic book and we have a first look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Launching on Kickstarter today, March 10th is Twisted Comics’ San Junipero. The comic, from writer and Twisted Comics editor Neil Gibson and artist Phil Buckenham with colorist Agnese Pozza is a new adaptation of the beloved episode of the same name from Black Mirror’s third season and is set to bring to life on the page all of the beauty, intrigue and emotion of the original episode just in a brand new format allowing fans to go deeper into the story. But don’t worry, there will be plenty of easter eggs from the episode to enjoy as well.

Twisted Comics’ San Junipero Is Just As Moving As the Iconic Black Mirror Episode

ComicBook had the opportunity to get an early look at the San Junipero comic and while we won’t reveal too much — the book is nearing completion — what we can say is that the book is a beautiful take on what is arguably Black Mirror’s best episode ever, It’s the rare adaptation that manages to fully capture the original (in this case, the episode) while also offering something a bit more. Depth feels like the wrong word, but it certainly applies. Each page captures the episode’s unique tones and style, but also fully enhances some of the smaller details that don’t get quite as much time to shine in live action. Fans of the episode will enjoy the attention to detail while those who are new to “San Junipero” will find themselves immersed in a moving queer love story that, while sci-fi, feels far more approachable.

As we noted, the Kickstarter for San Junipero launched today and Twisted Comics has some interesting incentives. Fans will have the chance to be drawn into the comic as it nears completion and they are offering two ways for it to happen. The first is a Kickstarter tier reward, but the other is a raffle tier where fans will be entered for a chance to win their place in the issue. Twisted Comics is also offering some cool loot packs as part of the Kickstarter, including stickers and key chains, as well as exclusive, 1-of-1 collectible covers. Additionally, backers of the San Junipero Kickstarter will get their name printed in the back of the book.

You can find out more about the San Junipero comic Kickstarter here. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!