7 Most Bizarre Green Lanterns, Ranked

The DC Universe is a big place, full of countless galaxies and planets teeming with extraterrestrial life. The primary defenders of this fast universe are the Green Lantern Corps, who channel their willpower through their rings to make tangible light constructs. Even though the most popular Green Lanterns are from Earth, most of the Corps’ roster originates from other worlds. With thousands of members, the Green Lantern Corps is one of the largest and most diverse superhero teams in comics. Many of the aliens who have been found worthy of a ring are downright bizarre with appearances and abilities that defy all logic. Still, while they may look and are weird, these alien Green Lanterns are dedicated to protecting the universe from evil’s might.

Many Space Sectors in the DC Universe have very bizarre Green Lanterns acting as their defenders. Their odd appearances reflect the strangeness of these outlandish Green Lanterns and how they wield their rings in battle. From massive hive minds to rotting corpses, these are the most peculiar creatures to have ever wielded a Green Lantern ring.

7) Collective

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Space Sector 1287 is one of the safest in the entire universe, and it’s all thanks to the Green Lantern known as the Collective. When Green Lantern TO-T-U-K was set to retire, he scoured his Space Sector for a suitable replacement. Although at first it seemed that his ring was having trouble finding a replacement on a random planet, TO-T-U-K eventually realized that his successor was all around him. The Collective are tiny floating puff balls that barely possess sentience. But when they assemble, they collectively have the necessary willpower to wield a Green Lantern ring. Spread across billions of bodies connected to one hive mind, the Collective protects all corners of their Space Sector simultaneously.

6) Leezle Pon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The living planet Mogo may be the biggest Green Lantern, but Leezle Pon is the smallest. Despite being a sentient strain of the smallpox virus, this microscopic Green Lantern is a noble hero who protects Space Sector 119. Leezle Pon is the Green Lantern Corps’ go-to expert on all biological attacks and can face off against all manner of deadly diseases and ailments. During the “Sinestro Corps War,” Sinestro recruited his own sentient virus, Despotellis, who infected Guy Gardner. Leezle Pon quickly sprang into action against this evil virus who had killed his previous Green Lantern Partner, Reemuz. At the end, Leezle Pon had his revenge on Despotellis and saved Guy’s life.

5) Flodo Span

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Lanterns come in all different shapes and sizes, but Flodo Span belongs to an entirely different state of matter. The Green Lantern of Space Sector 875, Flodo Span, is a living gas and uses his ring to construct a physical body for himself. Thanks to his incomparable form, Flodo Span can envelop his enemies and subdue them. He had to push this ability to its limits when Sinestro allied himself with a sentient Space Sector. At the risk of his sanity, Flodo Span encompassed the entire Space Sector. Luckily, one of his Green Lantern allies managed to knock him back to his senses. However, Flodo Span tragically died when he was investigating the malfunctioning Central Green Lantern Battery.

4) Driq

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Although Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner are often described as having the strongest wills in the universe, their wills are nothing compared to that of Driq. The Green Lantern of Space Sector 667, Driq, was a noble warrior whom Sinestro killed. However, Driq’s willpower was so strong that his ring prevented him from dying, despite being reduced to a pile of body parts. Driq would “die” several more times, but his ring always pulled him back together. Unfortunately, this zombie-like Lantern eventually perished for good when the Central Green Lantern Battery was destroyed, and the ring that kept him alive ran out of energy. Still, Driq proved that even death struggled to hold down a powerful Green Lantern.

3) B’ox

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics is well-known for developing incredibly unusual and striking designs for their aliens, but Green Lantern B’ox is not one of them. Possessing no limbs or eyes, B’ox lives up to his name by having the appearance of a large three-dimensional rectangle. Much like his biology, B’ox’s character is shrouded in mystery as no one seems to know where he’s from or what Space Sector he patrols. Part of the mystery is that his word bubbles contain only images of cubes, making him impossible to understand. However, despite the enigma of his backstory, B’ox still fought valiantly during the “Sinestro Corps War “and constructed a giant mecha to battle the mighty Infinity Man. B’ox may literally not look like much, but he’s still a proud member of the Green Lantern Corps.

2) Rot Lop Fan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hailing from a Space Sector with no stars, Rot Lop Fan’s species are all naturally blind. This required him to be very creative when he was found worthy of a Green Lantern ring. As a being with no concept of light, creating standard light constructs was a unique challenge for Rot Lop Fan. Instead, Rot Lop Fan learned to use his ring to harness sonic energy to unleash powerful attacks. He would take on the title of the F-Sharp Bell and act as the protector of his starless sector. He even had his own unique oath: “in loudest din or hush profound, my ears catch evil’s slightest sound. Let those who toll out evil’s knell, beware my power: F-Sharp Bell!”

1) Dkrtzy RRR

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A Green Lantern that defies all known laws of life, Dkrtzy RRR is a sentient math equation. This bizarre Green Lantern was discovered by a mad mathematician named Timph Rye, who sought to prove that willpower could be derived through equations. Despite acting as the protector of Space Sector 188, many people don’t even know Dkrtzy RRR exists because of his abstract and noncorporeal form. Only the Guardians of the Universe can sense his presence. Dkrtzy RRR isn’t only the strangest Green Lantern, but also one of the most ruthless. His main method of attack is to enter the minds of his enemies and erase them; an act the Guardians take great issue with.

