Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Gets a New Showrunner and New Direction This Fall

With Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer approaching its fourth issue and the end of the acclaimed first arc, Opus Comics has given ComicBook.com a first look at the future of the series. Series writer Mitch Iverson is taking on the role of "showrunner," working with editorial to shape the title's future and working with other creatives to flesh out the larger universe hinted at in the first arc. Among other things, ComicBook has learned that Opus plans to unveil the second of two one-shots that form part of their October (Halloween) offerings, and act as an introduction to the wider Frazetta-verse before the title launches into its highly anticipated second arc.

Regular series writer Mitch Iverson takes on the role of showrunner – working closely with Torunn Gronbekk (Jane Foster and The Mighty Thor, Captain Marvel) and Diego Galindo on issue #5's debut of The Sea Witch, then teaming up with Michael Moreci (Star Wars Adventures, Eternal Descent) and Diego Yapur for issue #6's first appearance of The Sorcerer – before returning for the start of the second arc with issue #7.

"As you can see, we have big plans for the Frazetta-verse – and this latest move is just the tip of the iceberg for us," said Executive Editor, Denton Tipton, in a statement. "Seeing the response to the book so far has been gratifying and, as we continue expand our line with these new characters and concepts, we're keen to immerse readers deeper in this fresh interpretation of Frazetta's iconic characters."

"The intention was always to use these issues to explore and expand some different corners of the Frazetta-verse," Iverson said. "But as time went on, it became apparent they were all part of the wider story we were trying to tell, so it made sense to take more of a showrunner approach and work with the writers to ensure we were all on the same page."

Fan response to Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer has been truly huge, especially for a non-Big Two publisher, with its first issue selling over 50,000 copies, and leading to multiple reprints. Now, having sold through three printings of issue #1 (with a fourth printing set to arrive in stores August 3), Opus Comics is committed to ensuring that every fan who wants to jump on board this series will have the chance.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5 will arrive in stores on September 14, with issue #6 following soon after on October 12. Both issues make an excellent jumping-on point for those who want a glimpse of what else the Frazetta-verse has to offer. You can see some of the #5 variant covers and preview pages below.