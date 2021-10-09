Frank Miller Sells Sin City NFT for Insane, Record-Breaking Amount of Money

Award winning comic book writer/artist Frank Miller has set an NFT record this week having created a “one-of-one piece animated with sound” inspired by his fan-favorite Sin City comic book series. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the Miller created piece, titled “I Love You, Nancy Callahan,” which went up for auction this week in a limited 24-hour window quickly leaping ahead to six figures with the winning bid sitting at $840,986.16 (paid for in the Gala Coin cryptocurrency), the most ever paid for a comic book art NFT. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)

“I am so honored to see the fans of mine, of Marv, of Sin City participating in this new world. One thing you never get making comics is the three-dimensionality [of NFTs],” Miller said in a statement to the trade. “It is something that you aspire to when you’re drawing, but to really see things form and move like in ‘I Love You, Nancy Callahan,’ it’s really wonderful.”

The “I Love You, Nancy Callahan” NFT is made up of animated panels from Miller’s original story, Volume 4: That Yellow Bastard, which was adapted into the 2005 Sin City feature film with Jessica Alba as Nancy Callahan and Bruce Willis as Det. John Hartigan.

THR notes that the Sin City NFT is now the most expensive piece of art ever sold by Miller but claims his iconic The Dark Knight Returns cover ” is valued in the $1.3 million to $1.6 million range, though it is not currently for sale.”

More Sin City NFTs were minted by Miller through a partnership with Gala Labs and Concept Art House including 3D crystal sculpture of the iconic Sin City character Marv.

