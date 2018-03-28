Netflix Orders TV Series From ‘Dark Knight Returns’ Writer Frank Miller

Netflix is working with famed comic writer Frank Miller (Sin City, The Dark Knight Returns) on a brand new TV series called Cursed.

According to Deadline, Netflix has give a 10-episode order to Cursed, from Miller and writer/producer Tom Wheeler (Puss in Boots). The series will take place within the legend of King Arthur and follows the infamous character, Lady of the lake.

Cursed will be based on Miller and Wheeler’s upcoming illustrated YA novel of the same name. The duo are reportedly working on both projects simultaneously.

Deadline reports that Cursed is “a re-imagining of Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying red paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

The TV version of the story is created by Miller and Wheeler who will executive produce. The book will be written by Wheeler, with Miller illustrating. The book is expected to be published in Fall 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

“I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story – and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said in a statement when the book was announced. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways – from a delightful children’s story, as in Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur.”

Wheeler added, “I am honored and humbled to be working with the living legend Frank Miller on Cursed. I cannot think of a writer-artist who has had a more formative impact on my growth as a storyteller.”