Sin City TV Series Being Developed by Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez Possibly Returning

In 2005, director Robert Rodriguez brought Frank Miller‘s Sin City to life so faithfully that Miller himself earned a directing credit, with the two potentially collaborating on a TV series adaptation of the property, according to Deadline. Miller won the rights to the property back last year, allowing him to develop a series however he saw fit, with the comic creator closing an agreement with Legendary Television for the series. The 2005 film earned a theatrical sequel in 2014, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, which failed to excite critics or audiences as strongly as the original adaptation did.

Deadline details, “The deal on the table is for Legendary to guarantee a first season of the show, contingent on them setting it up with a network or streaming platform. The deal with Miller also calls for a hard R animated series for a Sin City prequel based on Miller’s graphic novels.”

When the original film landed in theaters, it capitalized on the successes of films like X-Men and Spider-Man and the revived interest in superhero cinema, but its graphic subject matter and heavily stylized look helped establish how ambitious a comic book adaptation could be, regardless of the maturity of the subject matter. In recent years, films like Deadpool and Joker have confirmed that the interest in R-rated comic book stories is as passionate as ever, possibly allowing this new TV series to find its audience more quickly than A Dame to Kill For.

The original 2005 film sits at 77 percent positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which describes the film, “Visually groundbreaking and terrifically violent, Sin City brings the dark world of Frank Miller’s graphic novel to vivid life.” On a reported budget of $40 million, it went on to earn $158 million worldwide.

The sequel, on the other hand, sits at 43 percent positive reviewers while Rotten Tomatoes described, “A Dame to Kill For boasts the same stylish violence and striking visual palette as the original Sin City, but lacks its predecessor’s brutal impact.” The film ultimately took in $40 million worldwide on a reported budget of $65 million.

The original starred Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, and Jaime King, who all returned for the sequel. A Dame to Kill For might have been missing Bruce Willis, Clive Owen, and Elijah Wood, but it added Eva Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ray Liotta.

